Vikings Give Candid Kyler Murray Update on Major Camp Concern

Kyler Murray is the Minnesota Vikings‘ QB1 and is taking all the reps with the first team. Nonetheless, with two games left in the preseason and training camp ongoing, there are still issues that the former No. 1 pick will need to straighten out.

One issue that has emerged in practice is the center-quarterback exchange between Murray and Blake Brandel. Both players are looking to get that chemistry down for snapping the ball, and it’s clearly a work in progress.

On Aug. 19, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media and shared the latest on one major issue that Murray and Brandel will need to overcome as Week 1 approaches.

“[Murray and Brandel] got to practice it, and that’s where we have time, but not that much time, as I like to say; we’ve got to acknowledge it, and then you’ll see, hopefully, center-quarterback exchange for the next two weeks,” O’Connell told reporters. “We’re only working those things to make sure we can continue to identify as new things come about in our offense or new techniques in the run or pass phase that stress Blake.

“We can practice those enough so he gets that thousand-rep rule, and we can lock those in because those are critical… Blake’s had a really good camp. For sure, the quarterback-center exchange is something that we’re going to continue to harp on and make sure we get corrected. As there’s many things throughout training camp where, when there’s an issue, we got to fix it. It cannot continue to be an issue.”

Vikings HC Notes Snap Issues Can Be Costly In a Game

Moreover, O’Connell noted the importance of Murray and Brandel being on the same page, as any issues with snapping the ball can be drive killers. If Minnesota is serious about challenging for the NFC North division this season, they can’t afford for drives against divisional rivals and teams they should beat to be stalled by a snap issue.

“You can think back to last year,” O’Connell added. “The Philadelphia Eagles game hits my mind, where we sent one over Carson Wentz’s head on a second down where we probably had a 15-yard gain on the play, throwing it out to a bubble if we get that thing snapped.

“But instead, you’re second and long or third and long, and you’re basically then just playing for a field goal at that point. Those are critical plays, and they come up throughout the season. The time is now to identify how that happens and ultimately give those guys enough reps to fix it.”

Kyler Murray Remains a Work In Progress as QB1

Judd Zulgad of Purple Daily was one of the first to put a spotlight on the snap issues between Murray and Brandel after the team’s practice on Aug. 17, which was a rough one for the former Arizona Cardinals star.

“A tough day overall for Kyler Murray as he still gets in his reps here with the first-team offense and is clearly a work in progress,“ Zulgad said in an Aug. 17 video. “Would I be concerned about it? I think the thing I’m most concerned about, to be honest with you, is the shotgun and pistol issues with Brandel snapping to Kyler.