Vikings Emerge as Potential Trade Destination for Cardinals Outcast

The Minnesota Vikings wideout room could change soon, since Jauan Jennings is on a one-year deal and the team will need to decide whether to pay Jordan Addison or trade him down the road if they aren’t willing to hand him a long-term contract.

As a result, could general manager Nolan Teasley make a move around the trade deadline that impacts not just this season, but the future too?

While the deadline is still a handful of weeks away, Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes the Vikings, along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, make sense for Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

“How about a dark horse? Should the Cardinals trade Marvin Harrison Jr.? Probably not,” Rotman wrote in a Sept. 30 article. “I mean, he was a top-four pick just two years ago, and they’d be trading him at his lowest value, given that he has just four receptions and 73 yards in three games. With that being said, what if it never works out for Harrison in the desert?”

Moreover, Vikings starting QB Kyler Murray does have a connection with Harrison from his time with the Cardinals. As a result, it could be a roll of the dice that makes sense for Minnesota to see if they can tap into his potential.

Vikings Could Gives Marvin Harrison Jr. Fresh Start

Harrison could need a change of scenery, given that he’s likely the fourth option on the Cardinals’ offense. The wideout has recorded four catches for 73 yards in three games, per StatMuse. Still, he’s only 24, and with the right coach, Harrison could tap into his potential.

“This guy was supposed to be the next great wideout when the Cardinals drafted him, but he had a somewhat uneven rookie year, and has only regressed since,” Rotman added in his article.

“Trading him now, when he’s only 24 years old and still has tons of potential, could very well backfire, but it could also prove to be an example of Arizona maximizing whatever value is left. This could be one to watch, especially with Michael Wilson, Jeremiyah Love and Trey McBride all looking like more serious organizational building blocks.

Adam Thielen Doesn’t See Kyler Murray’s Height as an Issue

Speaking of the Vikings offense, they are likely hoping for a better offensive showing, since the defense will do its part. In the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Murray went 15-for-29 on his pass attempts for 168 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a passer rating of 66.5.

Nonetheless, former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen appeared on the Sept. 28 edition of “The Power Trip” on KFAN. He noted that Murray’s height shouldn’t be a concern in whether it could be a reason for the Vikings’ offensive challenges.

“Absolutely [Murray can have success with his height],” Thielen said. “[Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young] is doing an unbelievable job. Kyler’s had a ton of success. It’s not like this is a rookie quarterback who’s just popping in and we’re just trying to figure out who he is as a player.

“He’s had a lot of success. He’s won big games [and] he’s had comeback wins where he’s throwing it all over the field. I think he just isn’t quite in a rhythm yet. Again, it takes time. It takes time in this offense. It’s a lot. It’s new; it’s different to him.”