Vikings Hopeful for Kyler Murray’s Return Against Bears Amid New Update

The Minnesota Vikings went with quarterback Carson Wentz after Kyler Murray suffered a concussion in Week 1 and the team ended up fine. But all things considered, Minnesota would probably like to have its starter back for the coming road trip to the Windy City if he’s healthy enough to play.

The Vikings retain hope of Murray’s return following an update from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday, September 15, in which he made clear that the Vikings have not yet ruled Murray out for next Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Bears.

“Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings head coach, saying that Murray came into work on Monday feeling better. But it’s the protocol, you can’t really predict it, so we gotta see how this goes,” Garafolo said. “If not, Carson Wentz once again. Wentz played extremely well. How about the Carson Wentz career arc? Let’s see if he winds up being the guy. We’ll keep that updated throughout the week.”

Kyler Murray Has Chance to Return Against Bears in Week 2

The most likely scenario is that Murray misses one week and is ready to go in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, former NFL team doctor David Chao outlined a best-case scenario for Murray, in which the QB gets back on the field by this coming Sunday.

“Look, it is never good news to get a concussion. But good news No. 1 — this is his first concussion, so there isn’t multiple for him,” Chao said in a video on X Sunday. “The second piece of good news is as scary as the posturing looks, that is not necessarily associated with a quote ‘worse concussion.’ It is not necessarily associated with longterm or permanent damage.”

“As a matter of fact, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re out any longer,” Chao added. “I’m not trying to belittle the head injury. I’m just saying, medically speaking, it is not out of the question for Kyler Murray to be cleared next week.”

Carson Wentz Could Take Starting Job From Kyler Murray Permanently

Minnesota won’t rush Murray back. First of all, protocol won’t allow it. He has to clear that process to be eligible, at which point it becomes a decision for O’Connell and Murray.

But Murray should have some urgency. Wentz threw three TD passes against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. He has obvious chemistry with Justin Jefferson, and he may simply be a better fit in the Vikings offense than Murray who plays a very different style of quarterback.

Murray threw an interception on his first play from scrimmage and looked out of sync over the next 10 snaps before sustaining the concussion and leaving the game.

There is a reasonable chance that Wentz could play his way into a starting role if he succeeds in Chicago and/or against Tampa Bay the following week. As such, it will behoove Murray to return to the fold as fast as possible so he doesn’t miss out on a chance to play well in 2026, rebuild his value and cash in next offseason to the tune of untold millions.