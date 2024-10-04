Vikings Legend Joins Hall of Famer for Photo Op With Justin Jefferson [LOOK]

Justin Jefferson has quickly ascended the Minnesota Vikings leaderboards.

Jefferson and the Vikings are in London to face the New York Jets in Week 5, and the three-time Pro Bowler got to chat with two others on that vaunted list. Vikings legends Cris Carter and Jake Reed were on hand to greet Jefferson when he landed.

Reed posted a picture of the trio on X with the caption “When old greatness meet young greatness!”

Reed was a third-round pick by the Vikings in the 1991 draft.

He spent 10 seasons with the Vikings split between two stints from the 1991 through 1999 seasons and in 2001. Per Pro Football Reference, Reed ranks fifth in receiving yards, seventh in receptions, and ninth in receiving touchdowns in Vikings history.

Reed also suited up for the New Orleans Saints in his career, spending the 2000 and 2002 seasons with them before retiring.

He has been a staunch believer in Jefferson, touting him and teammate Jordan Addison.

“What they can do after they get the ball in their hands is downright electrifying,” Reed said, per Between The Hashmarks’ Matt Lombardo on October 1.

Carter is a Hall of Famer. He began his career as a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1987 supplemental draft. Carter was selected to eight Pro Bowls during his 12-year Vikings tenure which went from 1990 to 2001.

He ranks No. 1 all-time in Vikings history in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson Can Climb Ranks of Vikings’ Franchise Record Books

Now in his fifth NFL season, Jefferson ranks seventh in receiving touchdowns and eighth in both catches and yards. He needs 176 yards to pass Reed for fifth on the yards list. Health permitting, Jefferson will finish the season ahead of former Viking Adam Thielen for fourth place.

Jefferson needs one reception to tie Reed and, at his current pace of 5.0 receptions per game, he will pass him and former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph to reach sixth all-time.

He would fall just one reception shy of fifth place (Anthony Carter).

Jefferson passed Reed on the touchdowns list in Week 4, continuing what has been a historic career for the Vikings star on many fronts, including being the fastest player to reach 6,000 receiving yards, besting former Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys star Lance Alworth.

Justin Jefferson Eager for T.J. Hockenson to Return

The Vikings opened the 21-day practice window for injured tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has been sidelined since Week 16 of the 2023 season with multiple torn ligaments in his knee.

“To see him in that helmet and to see him running routes and to kind of be with the team, it’s great, honestly,” Jefferson told reporters on October 3. “It’s been a long time coming; ever since he got hurt last year. And just seeing the devastation in his face, and the hurt in his face now to see him happy out there running routes and being with the team again. I can’t wait till he’s fully back out there with us. That’s another dynamic force that we’re going to add to our offense.”

Hockenson recorded 95 receptions for 960 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023.