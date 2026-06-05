Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw Gave a Candid Update on His Lingering Injury

When healthy, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line has the potential to be one of the top units in the NFL. That’s been easier said than done, however, as four starters along the Minnesota front missed time last year due to injury. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw was among those who got hurt, and has been dealing with knee issues for the better part of two seasons, but is looking to put those issues behind him in 2026.

“Best it’s felt in two years. I’m trending in the right direction. Full motion, everything feels great,” Darrisaw told the Minneapolis Star Tribune regarding his knee.

Darrisaw has missed nearly half of the Vikings games over the past two seasons after tearing ligaments in his knee in 2024. The issues continued into 2025, where Darrisaw missed another seven games in a season where the whole offensive line was plagued by injury. Now, it appears that the franchise left tackle is fully healthy heading into a crucial season.

Left Tackle Christian Darrisaw Is Finally In a Good Place to Begin the Season

Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Darrisaw’s proclamation, saying he’s healthy and ready to roll for OTA’s.

“We’re being smart with him, but at the same time, we’re making sure he’s part of this collective O-line group elevation that’s happening,” O’Connell said. “That group has a high standard for themselves. Christian has a very high standard for himself, and that’s one of the reasons we’re so excited to have him back and feeling healthy and feeling good.”

After getting selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Darrisaw has ascended to become one of the top tackles in the league, but his health has always been a troublesome asterisk on that lofty praise. He’s already missed 27 games due to injury in just five seasons. Now, at 27, he looks primed for another strong season for Minnesota.

Harrison Smith Still Hasn’t Updated the Vikings on His Retirement Decision

Another update from the head coach came in regards to the lingering status of safety Harrison Smith. The Vikings legend has yet to decide to officially retire, or to come back for another season at age 37. O’Connell said Smith was in town recently, but doesn’t seem to be in a rush to make a decision.

“The only update I can give is he was in town and saw some folks. I didn’t get to see him. I was incredibly hurt by that,” O’Connell joked. “And then in an attempt to play some golf with him, I was turned down. That’s the only update that, kind of in embarrassing fashion, I’m willing to give today because that’s really what it is right now.”

Smith could come back to play another season, but may wait until the fall, when a clearer picture of the team is available to him. Injuries, lack of depth or other factors could be reasons to prompt a comeback for the veteran. For now, it appears that Smith is taking his time with his final call on retirement.