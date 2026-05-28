Vikings Insider Drops a Tantalizing Update on Harrison Smith’s Decision

The Minnesota Vikings are opening OTA’s without Harrison Smith, who still has yet to make any official decisions on retirement.

The future Hall of Fame safety could return for another year at age 37, but so far, has not given the Vikings any indication on his future plans. Still, Smith hasn’t strayed too far away from the team yet, and Darren Wolfson said on Skor North that he’s been in contact with teammates.

“Josh [Metellus] told me Harrison was recently in town,” said Wolfson. “Josh and Harrison bonded. Josh has been working Harrison, seeing if there’s a possibility that Harry will come back.”

Metellus, the Vikings other starting safety from 2025, is apparently working hard to get Smith back for another year in purple, but can he get it done is another question.

Could Harrison Smith Return to the Vikings at Some Point Later in the Year?

While a return doesn’t seem imminent, it’s clear that Smith is at least considering the possibility. He could be sipping piña coladas on a beach somewhere, but he’s stuck close to the team–at least for now.

Wolfson added that maybe Smith opts for a return mid-season, to get a gauge for how the team is doing early on first.

“Now is it a situation where Harrison Smith joins the team like mid-season? Like let’s see how the first handful of weeks go? What do more Jay Ward snaps look like? How is Metellus playing? Theo Jackson? How about the rookie Thomas?”

It wouldn’t seem like Smith to wait and see, as he’ll surely be all-in or not. There could always be a world where he lets things play out, though. Smith was still effective in 2025, notching a sack, a forced fumble, and two interceptions at 36 years old.

The Quarterback Battle at Vikings OTA’s Is Already Getting Heated

Meanwhile at OTA’s, the Vikings quarterback battle is beginning to unfold, and some are happier than others to see it happen.

When asked about his relationship with new addition Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy didn’t exactly roll out the welcome wagon.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom. He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side. It’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us,” said McCarthy.

On the other hand, Murray was much more positive about working with the Vikings 2025 starter.

“It’s been great,” Murray said about their relationship. “Obviously, I know he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him, obviously, I feel like, you know, I’ve played seven years now going on eight. So I’m considered a veteran, even though I don’t see myself as that. Give him any knowledge that he needs. Again, you know, we’re both competitors, and I know we both want what’s best for the team.”

Both players will be going at it for the next few months before a starter is announced. Still, the headspace of both seem to be in totally different spots heading into the rest of OTA’s and eventually training camp.