Vikings Handed Clear Harrison Smith Message Before Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings continue to wait for Harrison Smith to decide whether he will play in the 2026 NFL season. Moreover, The Athletic’s Robert May believes that the Vikings need Smith back in their secondary.

Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

When previewing the Vikings’ 2026 season, Mays, alongside his co-hosts Derrik Klassen and Dave Helman, addressed the team’s secondary.

Mays has several questions about the group, which has led him to say that Minnesota needs to do everything possible to have Smith in its starting lineup this season.

“I think getting Harrison Smith back unlocks every bit of flexibility schematically that you have,” Mays said on the Sept. 3 edition of “The Athletic Football Show.” “They’ve got like four calls in the huddle based on what’s going on. Harrison Smith was the channeler of that. So getting Harrison Smith back to be that and to be able to use [Josh] Metellus the way that you want to because there’s so many questions about the quality and depth at safety.

“I feel like you have to do it, like whatever he wants. Pay him $10 million and put five void years on it. Who gives a f–k? Because I do think that is the material difference, even if he’s not the player he used to be, of this secondary last year compared to what it currently looks like in this moment.”

Harrison Smith Allows Minnesota Defense to Be Flexible

Furthermore, Mays believes that Smith makes life much easier for Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores when he’s out on the field. It will be interesting to see if Smith makes a decision days before the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers, but it’s clear Minnesota needs its veteran safety.

“Harrison Smith allowed you to use Metellus the way that you want to, right?” Mays added. “He can be a box player. Last year, he was on half the snaps, but that was partially just because of how much base they played. Without Harrison Smith there, you lose two things. You lose the flexibility you want from Metellus because even if you’re excited about a Jacob Thomas, who’s an undrafted free agent, we’re talking about undrafted free agents.

“Even if you’re excited about players like that, having to play Metellus in the deep part of the field, you lose the flexibility you like on the back end. With the Harrison Smith thing, the communication, Metellus is going to have to do that stuff. I think getting Harrison Smith back unlocks every bit of flexibility schematically that you have.”

Vikings GM Issues Update on Harrison Smith

On Sept. 2, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley addressed the media and was asked about the status of the Smith situation.

“I know that KO and him have a unique relationship and they keep in touch,” Teasley told reporters. “I’ve always had a high level of respect for the player; I’ve heard great things about the person. I’ve never met him formally, but yeah, high level of respect for what he’s done in this league.”

Moreover, Teasley responded to a question about whether he would like to have Smith back to further bolster their defense.

“I mean, that’s really up to Harrison ultimately, but we’re always open to adding good football players,” Teasley added.