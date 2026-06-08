Vikings Issued Compelling Free Agent Message on Kyle Van Noy

The Minnesota Vikings have roughly $13 million in salary cap space, per Over the Cap. As a result, new Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley could make a move to solidify a position he believes remains a weakness for the team.

Teasley will have the final say on the 53-man roster, and one potential area for improvement is the pass rush. Minnesota traded away Jonathan Greenard this offseason to the Philadelphia Eagles. Furthermore, signing a veteran pass rusher would take off all the pressure from Dallas Turner to solely replace Greenard’s production.

In a June 7 video from his YouTube channel, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber shared one veteran pass rusher that he feels makes sense for Minnesota: Kyle Van Noy.

“The second guy, now this one, I know that you’re just gonna say, ‘Oh yeah, this guy’s been a stud his whole career.’ Kyle Van Noy,” Leber said. “I mean, all this guy ever does is wreck games. I mean, if there’s a big moment in a big-time game late, Kyle Van Noy just somehow makes the play or is a big factor in the play.”

Last season with the Baltimore Ravens, the 35-year-old played 493 total snaps, earning a 63.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Van Noy also generated 27 total pressures, two sacks, 17 hurries, and eight QB hits. Moreover, against the run, he recorded 14 solo tackles.

Kyle Van Noy Might Still Have Football Left in His Tank

Furthermore, Leber believes Van Noy might have something left in the tank despite producing only two sacks for the Ravens in a down season for Baltimore, which missed the playoffs.

“Two years ago, dude, he had 12.5 sacks,” Leber added. “Last year, not so much, only two sacks last year. But who knows what went into that. Again, another guy, he’s an older veteran, he’s well into his 30s, I think 35.

“But for a few million bucks, you don’t have to spend all $13 million that we have in surplus. You spend a few million bucks and you get a guy that’s played in big-time games for some big-time organizations, and all he does is make plays. I really like the idea of Kyle Van Noy.”

Could the Vikings Look at Another Veteran Edge Rusher?

The Vikings hired Nolan Teasley as their next general manager, and he comes from the Seattle Seahawks, where the team leaned on pass-rushing depth to fuel its Super Bowl run. Because of that, Teasley might want to follow that blueprint in Minnesota.

Seattle also leaned on veteran DeMarcus Lawrence to get to the QB last season. As a result, could Teasley decide to beef up the pass rush with another veteran so as not to put a lot on Turner’s and others’ plates? FanSided’s Justin Carter believes so. In a May 31 article, he stated that Teasley should consider signing free agent pass rusher Cameron Jordan.

“I really think any team in need of pass-rushing help needs to get on the phone with Cameron Jordan’s agent, “ Carter wrote. “The 36-year-old recorded 10.5 sacks last season but remains unsigned.

“Maybe this is a Harrison Smith situation where he’s waiting things out before either retiring or returning to the Saints, but even if it is that, it can’t hurt to try, and if you get rebuffed then you can turn to the rest of the list of still-available edge rushers.”