Super Bowl MVP Landing With Vikings ‘Very Possible,’ Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings are receiving rousing reviews for their first 24 hours of free agency that amounted to $263 million invested into incoming talent.

They fortified the offensive front, landing Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly. The defensive interior got a major upgrade with the signing of Washington Commanders Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen and the pending signing of San Francisco 49ers lineman Javon Hargrave.

Minnesota also re-signed Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and running back Aaron Jones while also landing speedy Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

And they still may not be done on their spending spree.

Cooper Kupp Landing With Vikings ‘Very Possible,’ Insider Says

As the Los Angeles Rams have yet to find a trade suitor for former Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Vikings are a logical landing spot if he is released, given Kupp’s ties with head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips — both former Rams staffers.

“I think it’s very possible,” Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling said on March 11 on KFAN-FM 100.3. “There are big Cooper Kupp fans on that coaching staff. Kevin O’Connell. Wes Phillips is a big Cooper Kupp fan in terms of you hear him talk all the time still about Cooper Kupp as a run blocker, Cooper Kupp as a guy who would bring ideas to the offense the whole.”

Goessling recalled a route concept where Justin Jefferson did a triple-move on Stephon Gilmore, with the Colts in 2022, that was conceived by Kupp while the Vikings’ top two offensive decision-makers were with the Rams.

“That was a Kupp and [Matthew] Stafford play that they basically drew up during a COVID workout, that they [O’Connell and Phillips] brought to Minnesota… and it lived on and kind of morphed to that,” Goessling added.

The Vikings didn’t see consistent production from third wide receiver Jalen Nailor and could be on the search for a third option at receiver. Jordan Addison is also facing a potential suspension for his DUI arrest from last summer, making the need even greater.

Kupp’s 2022 Super Bowl MVP campaign proved to be more of an outlier of his career. He has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving just twice in his seven NFL seasons and could be an economic addition to an offense brimming with talent.

O’Connell Name-Drops Kupp Before Free Agency

On the night before free agency, O’Connell was in attendance at the Minnesota Timberwolves-San Antonio Spurs game at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He hopped on the mic during a surprise broadcast from KFAN’s Paul Allen, and answered a variety of questions, including who his favorite Timberwolves player was.

While naming Jaden McDaniels as his favorite player, O’Connell likened the Wolves forward to Kupp — citing his versatility and do-it-all mentality.

It’s clear the Vikings staff is infatuated with the 31-year-old receiver who appears to be on the move after the Rams traded for Davante Adams.