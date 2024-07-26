Vikings Sign Former Cowboys 4th-Round Draft Pick in Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings have suffered several losses at the cornerback spot leading up to and to start training camp.

They addressed that, re-signing Duke Shelley and signing Jacobi Francis in free agency. They were not done, though. The Vikings also announced the signing of linebacker Jabril Cox among several other roster moves.

Cox, 26, was the No. 115 overall pick in the 2021 draft2021 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

He spent his first two seasons with the Cowboys, who waived him in August 2023 leaving his tenure marred by knee injuries. Dallas “discussed” bringing Cox back on their practice squad but he instead joined Washington Commanders, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo at the time.

Cox appeared in 10 games for the Commanders in 2023, recording two tackles and logging most of his snaps on special teams.

He played one defensive snaps and 203 snaps on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

Jabril Cox Still an Unknown at NFL Level

Cox has played 46 defensive snaps total in his three seasons compared to 503 snaps on special teams. He saw a career-high 36 snaps on defense (185 on special teams) with the Cowboys in 2022. Cox finished the campaign with six total tackles.

With as little playing time as he’s had due to injuries, Cox is still a relatively unknown commodity as a prospect.

“He’s extremely fast with verified playmaking traits and credentials. His cover talent could help him quickly get on the field,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote about Cox before the 2021 draft. “He’s below average in diagnosing and using his hands, which can put him in recovery mode at times. However, traits and talent should be enough to overcome those issues and help make him a solid, three-down starter within the first couple of seasons.”

The skill set portion of that evaluation rang true over Cox’s first three seasons

“Cox needs to get on the field consistently. A fully healthy offseason should go a long way in achieving that goal and there is still plenty to like.” Cox’s progress report from DallasCowboys.com from April 2023 read.

Vikings Former 3rd Round Pick On Notice After Jabril Cox Signing

Cox’s addition could bolster the Vikings’ defense and special teams units in 2024. It could also mean 2022 third-round pick (No. 66 overall) Brian Asamoah needs to be on high alert during training camp and the preseason.

Similarly to Cox, Asamoah has largely failed to launch on defense. He has spent most of his time as a special teams player over his first two NFL seasons.

He was tracking to start at linebacker in 2023 but was quickly overtaken by Ivan Pace Jr.

Even after 2023 Week 1 starter Jordan Hicks went down with injury, the Vikings went into more of a hybrid scheme. It featured Pace as the lone linebacker on the field rather than utilizing Asamoah in that role.

Asamoah is in Year 3 of a four-year, $5.5 million rookie contract. The Vikings can save more than $900,00 if they cut him this offseason. They can save $1.4 million if they do it next offseason.