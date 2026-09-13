Cris Carter Gives Harrison Smith Blunt Message After Vikings Return

After some uncertainty about whether he would return for another season, Harrison Smith has returned to the Minnesota Vikings for his 15th year. The veteran safety skipped OTAs, training camp, and the preseason and is now set to take the field in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Last season, Smith played 793 snaps, resulting in a 68.9 defensive grade. The Vikings veteran also allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

As a result, Smith will be looking to replicate this production this season and continue to show that age is nothing but a number. Ahead of Week 1, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter was asked about Smith’s return and whether he ever thought the veteran would retire.

“Not surprised at all [Smith returned],” Carter said in a Sept. 12 video from Inside Football. “He lives very, very close to the facility. He’s got a great open relationship with the Vikings management there.

“Now, the Vikings did get a new general manager that he wasn’t familiar with, but those conversations continued to proceed where they were comfortable with him not participating and taking his time to make up his mind.

“Harrison, at this point, is not about the trivial things, OTAs, offseason workouts, things like that. He’s in the same system. He’s playing with a lot of good players. That helps you.”

Another Reason Why Harrison Smith Returned

Carter also wasn’t surprised Smith decided to return because of the state of the team. Minnesota could finally resolve its quarterback situation with former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray, giving the Vikings a chance to maximize their offensive weapons.

Meanwhile, on defense, Smith and the rest of the group will look to carry the momentum over from last season.

“I think just being so familiar, being a Minnesota legend, wanting to play one more year because they feel like they have a chance to have a special year and these are the type of things that happen when you put together that special year,” Carter added.

“You end up getting a guy that was going to walk away, but he ends up coming back, which adds a tremendous amount of depth and leadership to the back end of that secondary.”

Could Harrison Smith Give Vikings Another Season?

Speaking of Smith, he’s at least guaranteed to play this season. However, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” believes that the veteran safety could give the Vikings another season after this 2026 campaign.

“He doesn’t want to come to training camp,” Zulgad said in a Sept. 12 video. “My takeaway from what he said is this: He doesn’t want to go to training camp, and I don’t blame him. I don’t know if he’s done. If he was 40, I’d say he’s probably done. He’s not 40 [and] he’s a safety, dude.

“… [Smith’s] workout plan at home is just nuts but if they’ve reached an agreement now where it’s like, ‘Okay, you know what? Skip training camp. We don’t care.’ I would not be surprised if he plays 1 to 2, 2 more years. I think the retirement thing was more of, I don’t want to come to training camp. And most guys don’t get hall passes.”