Vikings Get Intriguing Take on Harrison Smith’s Future After Return

Harrison Smith returned to the Minnesota Vikings for a 15th season. While there were questions about whether he’d want to play another season, once OTAs, training camp, and the preseason were over, the veteran made his return ahead of Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Nonetheless, while some speculate that this could be Smith’s final season, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” doesn’t see it that way. He believes the Vikings star could play this season and next.

“He doesn’t want to come to training camp,“ Zulgad said in a Sept. 12 video. “My takeaway from what he said is this: He doesn’t want to go to training camp, and I don’t blame him. I don’t know if he’s done. If he was 40, I’d say he’s probably done. He’s not 40 [and] he’s a safety, dude

“… [Smith’s] workout plan at home is just nuts but if they’ve reached an agreement now where it’s like, ‘Okay, you know what? Skip training camp. We don’t care.‘ I would not be surprised if he plays 1 to 2, 2 more years. I think the retirement thing was more of, I don’t want to come to training camp. And most guys don’t get hall passes.”

Harrison Smith Could Follow Charles Woodson’s Path

Last season, Smith played 793 snaps, resulting in a 68.9 defensive grade. The Vikings veteran also allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

As a result, Smith showed that he can still play at a high level in his late 30s. Moreover, in the same video, Phil Mackey noted that Smith could follow the path of former NFL cornerback Charles Woodson, who played until he was 39.

“Charles Woodson was 39 with the Oakland Raiders 10 years ago, was a second-team All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, [and] played all 16 games,“ Mackey added. “I mean, Harry’s in good shape. It’s not like he’s out partying.”

Harrison Smith Opens Up About His Vikings Return

The Vikings veteran also didn’t return simply to chase a championship and ride off into the sunset. While that may have been part of his motivation, Smith explained to the media why he ultimately decided to come back for a 15th season.

“I just feel like I got a little more to give, help some guys out, still make some plays, see what we can do,“ Smith told reporters on Sept. 9. “I think I kind of knew it the whole time; I just didn’t know exactly the timing, and sometimes you just find yourself in a helmet.“

Smith also wants to pay it forward by helping prepare the Vikings’ younger safeties and other players. If he plays his final campaign this season, he wants to pass along everything he has learned throughout his career and help the next generation of Vikings succeed.

“Part of coming back, I want to be able to give as much as I can to the next wave,“ Smith added. “It’s not just about me. I still need to show up, do my job, and help us win games. But I’d like to be able to kind of permeate some of the things I know throughout the group.”