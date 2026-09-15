Cris Carter Gets Blunt on Vikings QB Situation After Kyler Murray Injury

Kyler Murray is dealing with a concussion after a hit took him out of the game in the Minnesota Vikings‘ Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. Carson Wentz came off the bench to help steady the ship and let the offense score to come from behind for the win.

Wentz went 12-for-19 on his pass attempts for 133 passing yards, completing 66.3 percent of his passes, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt, a 123.5 passer rating, and throwing three touchdowns.

Moreover, the veteran QB was sacked three times, but more importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over as the team scored 22 points in the fourth quarter. It’s likely Wentz will start Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, and if he helps the Vikings to a 2-0 start, does Minnesota ride with him?

Regardless of what Wentz does, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter believes that Murray should remain the starter.

“They’re not better off without Kyler Murray,” Carter said on the Sept. 14 edition of the “Fully Loaded Podcast.” “… Carson Wentz had less than 150 yards passing, and he played over three quarters. Now Justin Jefferson, after an offseason last year when we only had two touchdowns, he cracks two touchdowns in the first week.

“They were very crafty as far as getting him into open space so he can make some plays. But Kyler Murray, this is set up for him. So, after this concussion, how many weeks is it going to take for him to get back in there?”

Cris Carter Sees Vikings’ Carson Wentz as Backup QB

Moreover, Carter notes that at this point in his career, Wentz is a backup who can help steady the ship if the starter gets injured.

“They got the Bears this week, but Carson Wentz came to do exactly what if somebody gets banged up: I can start for you for two, three, four weeks,” Carter said. “I can get you a couple wins, but I’m a backup at this stage of my career.”

Carter also credited the Vikings defense for creating turnovers and putting the offense in good field position.

“Defense caused turnovers,” Carter noted. “Defense turned the game around. The crowd was out of the game. The defense was able to bring the crowd back into the game and was able to generate not only possessions but great field position.”

Analyst Sees Scenario Where Carson Wentz Remains Starter

While Carter believes that Murray will remain the starter once he returns from his concussion, CBS Sports NFL analyst Leger Douzable has a different take. Douzable feels that if Wentz is winning games, it’s hard to see Minnesota go back to Murray.

“Kyler Murray has missed 29 games over the last five years,” Douzable said in a Sept. 14 video from CBS Sports. “There’s a good chance even if he comes back, he gets hurt again. I’m just saying, right now, we had never seen that offense have the type of energy it’s had until Carson Wentz was in the game.”

Furthermore, Douzable believes Wentz runs the Vikings offense better than he has seen Murray.

“I honestly don’t think [Murray] fits in this offense, to be honest with you,” Douzable added. “Carson Wentz, to me, gives him the best chance, especially because he’s a competent quarterback.”