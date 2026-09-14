Vikings’ Kyler Murray Gets Concerning Carson Wentz Take Amid Injury

Kyler Murray suffered a concussion in the Minnesota Vikings‘ thrilling 39-22 win in Week 1 over the Green Bay Packers. Murray left the game in the first half, and Carson Wentz came in off the bench to help lead the Vikings.

Wentz went 12-for-19 on his pass attempts for 133 passing yards, completing 66.3 percent of his passes, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt, a 123.5 passer rating, and throwing three touchdowns.

Moreover, the veteran QB was sacked three times, but more importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over as the team scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The veteran QB helped the Vikings get off to a 1-0 start, and CBS Sports NFL analyst Leger Douzable believes that if Wentz is winning games, it’s hard for him to see Minnesota going back to Murray once he gets cleared from his concussion protocol.

“Kyler Murray has missed 29 games over the last five years,” Douzable said in a Sept. 14 video from CBS Sports. “There’s a good chance even if he comes back, he gets hurt again. I’m just saying, right now, we had never seen that offense have the type of energy it’s had until Carson Wentz was in the game.”

Moreover, Douzable believes Wentz runs the Vikings offense better than he has seen Murray.

“I honestly don’t think [Murray] fits in this offense, to be honest with you,” Douzable added. “Carson Wentz, to me, gives him the best chance, especially because he’s a competent quarterback.”

Carson Wentz Has Showed He Can Run Vikings Offense

Douzable adds that Wentz showed last year that he’s more than capable of running the Vikings offense and being effective. As a result, if he keeps showing that along with the wins, it will be interesting to see what Kevin O’Connell does once Murray is ready to go.

“Let’s not forget Carson Wentz was hurt last year,” Douzable said. “He was playing when he shouldn’t even have been playing in some of those games, but they had no other quarterback, so he had to roll out there.

“If you’re Justin Jefferson and you find that you have a connection with Carson Wentz, and this is the best you’ve looked in the last 16 or 17 games, I don’t know how Kevin O’Connell makes a change if they continue to win.”

Minnesota Gets Clear Message on Team’s QB Situation

Meanwhile, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” also believes there’s a scenario in which Wentz is the Vikings’ starting QB, as he spoke about the team’s QB situation heading into Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

“I have to imagine Carson Wentz is going to get the start next Sunday against the Bears in Chicago,” Zulgad said in a Sept. 13 video from SKOR North. “How does it play out from there? Who knows at this point. J.J. McCarthy is now the backup quarterback.

“I have to think Kyler is going to be out for a couple of weeks, and if Carson Wentz plays well, I’m guessing that because Kyler signed a one-year contract, Carson Wentz, if he’s playing well, holds on to the job.”