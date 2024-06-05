Dalton Risner Gets Brutally Honest About Holding Out on Vikings

Approaching the summer unsigned, Minnesota Vikings guard Dalton Risner had enough.

The 28-year-old guard wasn’t getting the interest he had hoped for in free agency after winning a starting job with the Vikings last season. After nearly three months of waiting, he decided to take a team-friendly deal that he said was left on the table to return to Minnesota.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say this process was frustrating after what I feel like I’ve been able to accomplish, but I’m really, really proud and happy to be a Viking,” Risner said at Vikings minicamp on June 4.

Last season, Risner visited the Vikings in August but did not sign with the team until Week 3 before taking over as the starting guard in Week 7. He did not allow a single sack and surrendered just 30 pressures, ranking 22nd in pass blocking among qualifying guards by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Risner stated his case for a starting guard contract on social media ahead of free agency but wavered for two months before signing a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Vikings in May.

His reason for not waiting out his free agency into the summer months?

“I love this organization, I love the Vikings, I think it’s a respect deal,” Risner said. “No reason to wait out (the Vikings), who had an offer on the table. To be honest with you, I wasn’t getting much action anywhere else.

“I wanted to get here earlier than September… I want the league to know that I want to play football, I don’t want it where it’s two years in a row where I’m waiting out until the last second,” Risner added.

Despite Risner’s return, he is currently working with the second-team offensive line behind starters Ed Ingram and Blake Brandel, who signed a three-year, $9.5 million extension in March.

Dalton Risner’s Questionable Free Agency Remains a Mystery

A 2019 second-round pick, Risner was a well-respected prospect coming out of Kansas State. He was a Day 1 starter for the Denver Broncos and started 62-of-66 possible games in the Centennial State.

PFF projected Risner to earn a contract worth $5 million a year. Spotrac’s market formula was even higher on Risner, projecting a $10 million-a-year deal based on his health and performance.

However, throughout his career, Risner has been overlooked, especially in Denver where he had to win his starting spot in training camp.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on the eve of free agency, Risner made his feelings known about the NFL not recognizing his worth.

“Just in case anyone was wondering… I’ve started 73 games over 5 years in the league… missing only 4 games due to injury… earning the starting spot amongst 3 different coaching staffs… I’ve never asked for a bag, simply just a starting guard contract,” Risner wrote.

While Risner is a proven pass-blocker, his ability to get to the second level as a run-blocker leaves much to be desired. He’s ranked 67th and 61st in run blocking over the past two years.

However, his inability to garner more interest in free agency is a bit of a head-scratcher.

“I knew the Vikings loved me as a player and a human being, but everyone has needs and everyone has to go and fill certain spots. I don’t have the most answers. To be honest, I got to control what I can control,” Risner said. “I’m in the same situation as last year, and that’s to come to help this football team.”

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Tips Cap to Blake Brandel at Left Guard

After the first day of Vikings minicamps, O’Connell addressed the guard competition approaching the summer months and gave Brandel the go-ahead as the team’s starting left guard despite Risner’s recent arrival.

“Really thought Dalton did a lot of good things when he got here last year,” O’Connell said. “But at the same time, Blake has been a guy, really since he’s gotten here, who’s been asked to be ready to play two or three different spots at one time. So our challenge to Blake was really to embrace that left guard spot through the spring. Really get the teaching and the mastery of your craft at one spot, which he hasn’t been able to do since he’s been a Minnesota Vikings. We’ve seen the gains off that between, not only, Blake, but amongst those five offensive linemen.”