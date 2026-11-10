Vikings Trade Pitch Reunites Them With Embattled $88 Million Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings knew that there was a lot on the line in their Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. That’s why it was so jarring to see the team turn in its second straight dud, as it suffered a 23-6 loss when all was said and done. With Kyler Murray out, Carson Wentz did virtually nothing in the passing game, and it has become increasingly clear that the Vikings need to find another option at the quarterback position.

With the trade deadline just a couple of hours away, Minnesota is expected to be tirelessly working the phones in an effort to find a suitable option under center. Perhaps the most seamless fit would be one of their former players, Daniel Jones, so let’s check out a trade pitch that would see the Vikings pick him up in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Vikings’ Daniel Jones Trade Pitch

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Vikings receive: QB Daniel Jones

Colts receive: 2027 fifth-round pick (via CAR), 2027 fifth-round pick (via NYG)

After getting released by the New York Giants midway through the 2024 campaign, the Vikings quickly scooped up Jones and worked on rebuilding him behind the scenes. Jones ultimately never played a snap for Minnesota, but the work he put in during his time in town is largely believed to have played a big role in his resurgent 2025 campaign with the Colts.

Over the offseason, Indy committed to Jones by signing him to a two-year, $88 million contract extension, but he has been a mess under center to this point (182/302, 1,722 YDS, 6 TD, 10 INT). It’s tough to fault Jones for his struggles, as the Colts have been hit hard by the injury bug and are openly rebuilding, but it’s fair to expect the team to trade him before the deadline.

Reports have emerged indicating that, while Indianapolis initially listened to offers on Jones, the front office informed him that he would be sticking with the team past the deadline. As we have seen over the past couple of weeks, though, no player is ever truly off the market, and with the Vikings clearly needing a quarterback, they could push the envelope and make an offer for Jones that the Colts believe is worth their time.

Initially, it seemed like Minnesota could have gotten Jones for cheap, but now, it is the team without any leverage in this situation. The Vikings don’t have a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but they do have three fifth-rounders, so they would part with two of those (both of which should wind up being more valuable than their own fifth-rounder) in order to bring Jones back to town.

Would the Vikings, Colts Be Interested in This Daniel Jones Trade Pitch?

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Vikings are going to be interested in just about every quarterback available given the circumstances of their situation. Jones has prior experience in their scheme, and the Colts have shown an interest in moving him. The rest of the team has proven to be good enough to invest in, so Minnesota’s front office realistically needs to do everything it can to bring a new quarterback to town.

The main question is whether this offer would do enough for Indy. It has made it known it is planning to hold onto Jones, and it’s tough to tell if a pair of fifth-round picks would get the job done. It would be easier if the Vikings had a fourth-round pick in 2027, so maybe they dip into their stash of picks from the 2028 draft in order to get something done. Regardless of the price, if Indianapolis is open to moving Jones, Minnesota has to do whatever it takes to get him.