Vikings Trade Pitch Replaces Carson Wentz, Kyler Murray With $10 Million Rival QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz flopped in all-time fashion during “Monday Night Football” on November 9 against the Buffalo Bills, just one day before the NFL trade deadline, which leaves the team’s hands tied with regards to making a move at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears aren’t necessarily playing the long game this season after flipping two first-round picks for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, which has supercharged the defense and vaulted the team into legitimate Super Bowl contention.

But an opportunity has emerged for the Bears to get maximum value for backup QB Tyson Bagent, which could help recoup immediate trade value in 2027, which renders it a move the team should consider with complete seriousness.

And unfortunately for the Vikings, they may simply have to pay the price for one of the few feasible trade targets available to them in the next several hours.

Vikings Clearly Made Mistake Trading JJ McCarthy to Giants in September

Kyler Murray is dealing with hamstring tightness and has been bad when he has been healthy. Meanwhile, JJ McCarthy is 2-0 as the New York Giants starter over that franchise’s past two games after the Vikings prematurely traded him for a fifth-round pick in late September.

Minnesota has lost two contests in a row and is averaging 10.5 points over that stretch. With nowhere else to turn aside from Max Brosmer and minimal QB talent available, the Bears have considerable leverage with regards to Bagent, their backup signal-caller behind Caleb Williams.

Bagent is in the first season of a two-year contract extension worth $10 million, and even though he hasn’t played great across three appearances this season, Chicago can potentially cash in on the QB by trading him inside the NFC North Division to a desperate Vikings squad.

Minnesota may have to pay as much as a third-round pick for Bagent, if not even a second-rounder, but that might be worth it considering the other options from which the Vikings can choose.

Vikings Urged to Send Raiders 1st-Round Pick for Kirk Cousins

Minnesota has few places to turn, with big-name players like Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert battling injuries.

Multiple analysts have suggested trading an asset as high as a first-round pick for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, which would be a critical blow to the Vikings’ team-building goals in 2027 — namely adding a rookie signal-caller late in Round 1, should they decide to travel that route.

Some other potential options exist, such as Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers or Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns.

But Jones has not been featured heavily in trade rumors this cycle, even despite serving as the QB2 in the Bay Area and playing on the final year of his contract.

Meanwhile, Sanders played reasonably well against the New Orleans Saints last week in place of a concussed Deshaun Watson, and Browns head coach Todd Monken has yet to announce who will start for his team in Week 10.