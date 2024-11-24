Insider Gives 3-Word Take on Potential Landing Spot for Vikings’ Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold’s future is a source of intrigue around the league, both because he is having a career season on a one-year, $10 million contract and because the Minnesota Vikings have their quarterback of the future in J.J. McCarthy.

Where Darnold ends up remains, at best, speculation.

But New York Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic is certain that a reunion between the organization and the former No. 3 overall pick is not in the cards saying, “That’s not happening.”

“The Jets might not be appealing to a large segment of GM or head coach candidates if the expectation is that they have to keep [Aaron] Rodgers,” Rosenblatt wrote on November 22. “What are their options to replace him?

“This free agency class isn’t especially exciting: Sam Darnold is a top option, and that’s not happening.”

Darnold spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jets. He has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers since then.

But his name has come up frequently amid the Jets’ ongoing overhaul that could include Rodgers.

Vikings Can Get Last Laugh on Jets HC

“As for Rodgers, his relationship with the owner has been strained for months — that’s not a secret in the building or the locker room. At this point, after conversations with sources with the team and around the league, my understanding is that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025, just not for the New York Jets,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote on November 23.

“Replacing Rodgers won’t be easy. The free-agent QB market is lacking, with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson among the top names — though Wilson is expected to stay with the Steelers and the Vikings could decide to keep Darnold if he’s willing to be a backup.

Darnold’s list of opportunities could include an offer with more years than the Vikings are willing to match.

At the same time, there is no guarantee McCarthy will be ready to be QB1 in 2024.

If released, Rodgers could make sense as a final bridge–year option to give McCarthy an extended runway to develop. The rookie is out for the entire regular season. He suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It would be an opportunity for the Vikings to get the final laugh over former Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.

Both former Jets personnel joked about trading with the Vikings on draft day.

In “Flight 24”, a behind-the-scenes look into the Jets’ draft room released on April 30, Douglas was visibly excited while discussing the details of the trade with the Vikings. He even did a shoulder shrug a la Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

“Free money,” Saleh said about the deal.

Rodgers would follow his Packers and Jets predecessor Brett Favre with a move to the Vikings. He could come relatively cheap and Over The Cap projects the Vikings to have more than $74 million to spend.

Minnesota has several options they can consider before going down that route, though.

Sam Darnold Could Make Sense for Several Teams in Free Agency, Including Vikings

Darnold could make sense for several teams who do not have their heir apparent QB1. He could even make sense for the Vikings themselves.

An early-season MVP candidate, he has cooled off but still showed he can play like a starter.

Teams like the Raiders, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans could fit the bill. They have all gone away from their recent draft picks. However, with those teams on track to pick at or near the top of the draft, Darnold could find himself in a similar situation.

That could make a return to Minnesota more appealing. He is familiar with the setting and has enjoyed success in Year 1.