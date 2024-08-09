Vikings $10 Million Free Agent Pickup Among Offseason ‘Steals’

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the teams Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler mentioned as a potential fit for Baker Mayfield in free agency in January.

Mayfield re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings signed Sam Darnold in free agency instead. The hope remains that he can emulate Mayfield, who earned a three-year, $100 million contract to return over the 2024 offseason.

Darnold is on a one-year, $10 million contract.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes Darnold is already proving to be among the “steals” from 2024 free agency.

“If the USC product is a moderate upgrade over [Nick] Mullens, Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs, who filled in for an injured Kirk Cousins last season, Minnesota could push for a playoff spot,” Moton wrote on August 8.

“Because of Darnold’s supporting cast, he could have a year similar to Baker Mayfield’s 2023 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, extending his career as a starting signal-caller.”

Darnold to Jets was firing on all cylinders pic.twitter.com/W3lLANhqXM — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) August 8, 2024

The Vikings were viewed as one of the best landing spots for QBs entering the 2024 offseason.

Vikings Built to Support Quarterbacks

Moton points to the Vikings’ cohesion along the offensive line. They are returning four of five starters and five players who have starting experience. A fifth starter from 2023, left guard Dalton Risner, also re-signed in free agency.

His former spot is currently projected to be filled by Blake Brandel though.

Moton also notes the Vikings’ plethora of options at the skill positions, headlined by All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

They will miss Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson as he recovers from a severe knee injury. However, former Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan was turning heads before back spasms knocked him out of practice in training camp.

The Vikings also have options like wideout Jordan Addison and running back Aaron Jones.

Then there is the coaching staff, headlined by highly regarded head coach Kevin O’Connell, a former player whose staff also features fellow former QB Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach.

The defense, led by Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores, will look to support their re-tooled offense with a new-look defense that features three new presences at edge defender in free agents Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard and rookie Dallas Turner.

Turner, the Vikings’ second first-round pick in the 2024 draft, has drawn comparisons to former Vikings star Danielle Hunter from left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

The Vikings’ secondary remains the biggest question mark on that side of the ball.

Several injuries and the death of rookie Khyree Jackson have depleted an already-beleaguered group before the season. There will be even more pressure on the offense to hold up.

Sam Darnold Key to Vikings’ Plan With Free Agency Looming

The Vikings want to let rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy develop for as long as it takes. McCarthy is listed as Darnold’s co-backup with the incumbent Mullens, who started three games in 2023, on the Vikings’ initial depth chart. The Vikings were 0-3 in Mullens’ starts.

Hall was 1-1 in his two starts. Darnold lost his only start with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and has a 21-35 career record.

However, he went 4-2 with the Carolina Panthers to end the 2022 season.

O’Connell has touted Darnold’s development, particularly with the 49ers. The Vikings have not closed the door on McCarthy starting sooner rather than later. But Darnold will have every opportunity to prove he is indeed a steal of 2024 free agency.

That would also help Darnold who could face the proposition of playing well for the Vikings in 2024 and still needing to find a new home in free agency in 2025.