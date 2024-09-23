Vikings QB Sam Darnold Shares Initial Update After Knee Injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is off to a hot start, leading the NFL with 8 touchdown passes and the team to a 3-0 record.

Most importantly, he was able to finish the game. That was uncertain, albeit for one play, after Darnold suffered an apparent knee injury in the third quarter of the Vikings’ 34-7 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3.

Darnold is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday but downplayed the severity of the injury.

“I’m good, and that’s as much as I’m gonna say about that,” Darnold told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on September 22.

“With Danielle, obviously, he’s a great player and not a dirty player whatsoever,” Darnold told reporters after the game. “But just getting hit low there and we’ll evaluate it, we’ll look at it. But felt good enough to be able to go back in the game.

“It feels good [now]. Just again, like I said, we’re just going to look at it tomorrow.”

Darnold declined to get into specifics about his availability in the upcoming week ahead of a divisional showdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

“I’m not sure. I’m not going to speak about specifics like that,” Darnold asked for his opinion. “I think just evaluating it tomorrow is, is – obviously, we’ll be able to have more information tomorrow.”

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer confirmed Darnold would have an MRI on Monday, September 23.

Sam Darnold Praises Former Jets Teammate

Darnold showed appreciation for the faith of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had shown in him before the win over Houston. Afterward, the QB was asked about the contributions of quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

McCown and Darnold were teammates on the Jets in 2018.

McCown also played under O’Connell in 2015 when the latter was the quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns, giving the Vikings a strong synergy at the position.

“It’s been great, man,” Darnold said of McCown’s presence. “Just to be able to have a guy in there that’s been in our shoes plenty of times. And just, like I mentioned, all the experience that he has, it helps us a lot as quarterbacks.”

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, now in his third season with the Vikings, spent five seasons as O’Connell’s colleague with the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders organizations from 2017 through 2021.

Sam Darnold Gets ‘Early MVP’ Love Amid Vikings’ Hot Start

The Vikings’ 3-0 start is their best in eight seasons and Darnold is a big reason why. His performance this season – 67.9% completion for 657 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions – has garnered him some unlikely attention.

“Sam Darnold with 4 passing TDs in Week 3,” the NFL’s social media team posted on X on September 22. “Is he an early MVP candidate?”

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

He entered the league with high expectations. But after five seasons and on his third NFL franchise, expectations for him have dropped considerably. Darnold was +30000 to win the award on FanDuel Sportsbook in August, per ESPN’s Ben Fawkes.

Darnold was +2500 to win the award as of September 22. That is a significant leap for the former Carolina Panther, New York Jet, and San Francisco 49ers QB.