Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw Expected to ‘Land Near’ $28 Million Salary

It might be wise for the Minnesota Vikings to beat the next wave of contract extensions just as they did with Justin Jefferson.

The difference in that instance was Jefferson’s contract – set the pace for his position – while coming after several of his peers had already landed new deals. In what Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler calls their “most important” extension now, that will not be the case.

The extension candidate is 2021 first-round pick Christian Darrisaw.

“Darrisaw’s likely average per year will land near $28 million. But, with Penei Sewell‘s recent deal and the expected extension to come with Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay), Minnesota would present themselves with leverage monetarily if they are able to get a deal done sooner rather than later,” Fowler wrote on June 23.

“Waiting for the market to reset itself following Wirfs’ expected deal could cost Minnesota more than expected. However, the team could also be playing the long game in hopes they can get a full season out of Darrisaw before opening the vault. A tricky way to approach paying a roster cornerstone, but Darrisaw’s early longevity concerns could throw a wrench into the speed of negotiations.”

Sewell signed a four-year, $112 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions this offseason.

Wirfs is in line to land a contract that pays more. He has the same number of All-Pro selections as Sewell with one more Pro Bowl appearance and a Super Bowl victory on his resume. He also plays on the left side after switching from right tackle, where Sewell plays, this past season.

Christian Darrisaw Urged to Pursue “$25 to $30 Million” on Next Contract

Pro Football Focus gave Darrisaw the 16th-best offensive grade among linemen. He was fifth in pass blocking and 46th in run blocking. Darrisaw is technically in the final year of a four-year, $13.3 million contract.

He will count $2.5 million this season and is set to play on his $16 million fifth-year option in 2025.

He is in line for a significant raise.

“Christian Darrisaw for two years now has graded as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL,” Matthew Coller said on the “Purple Insider” podcast on June 19. “Now, he’s not on the same level as Trent Williams, who is maybe the G.O.A.T. at that thing. But a little shade behind Andrew Thomas, but right in that ballpark as one of the best left tackles.

“If we’re weighing by positional difficulty, that does put them toward the top of all offensive linemen in the NFL.”

All of that could mean more bargaining power for Darrisaw at the negotiating table.

“I don’t think that his people will go try to negotiate this summer,” Coller said. “But next year if he has a similar season, he should be saying, ‘Put me up there in that $25 to 30 million range with the best left tackles in the league.’”

Insider: Patriots Would Have Considered Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw in Trade for No. 3 Pick

Darrisaw came up in speculation ahead of the 2024 draft as a potential foundation for a trade up for Drake Maye. The New England Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 pick. However, they might have listened to a Vikings pitch if the offer included Darrisaw.

“When I was doing reporting on what it would take for the Vikings to trade up with the Patriots at No. 3 and the idea that they were looking for a premium player back, Darrisaw was the name that I heard kind of mentioned as somebody that the Patriots would consider as part of that package,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert responded to Coller about Darrisaw’s projected contract value.

For the Vikings, trading your star left tackle with the intent of drafting a quarterback at No. 3 would have been counterproductive without a replacement.

Seifert also warned that the Patriots’ need at that position could skew that rumored valuation.

Both hosts noted that Darrisaw still has plenty to prove, namely with his durability. He entered the league with questions about his ability to stay on the field. Notably on that front, Darrisaw played in a career-high 15 games last season.