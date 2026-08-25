Former Vikings Wide Receiver Gets Walking Papers From Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings could have another shot at Joaquin Davis.

“We have signed DB Brandon Hill to a one-year contract & released WR Joaquin Davis,” the Pittsburgh Steelers announced in a post on X on August 25.

Of course, the Vikings have already had the 6-foot-4 wide receiver in their building and system and determined they had superior options. Still, possesses skills that cannot be taught, and depth is key in the NFL.

Ex-Vikings WR Joaquin Davis Available

Davis is a former undrafted free agent who first signed with the Denver Broncos as a rookie before they released him and the Vikings swooped in. Broncos’ Wire’s Brandon Walker called Davis a “speedy special teams gem” when he signed.

“Davis played wide receiver for the Eagles, but he also found a place on special teams,” Walker wrote in May 2025. “At the 2025 HBCU combine, Davis ran an impressive 4.40-second 40-yard dash. Davis is an athletic beast, with a 42-inch vertical jump as well. His athleticism earned Davis an RAS (overall athleticism metric popular with incoming NFL prospects) score of 9.33 out of a possible 10.”

Davis’ journey is just beginning, and he could be worth a second look for the Vikings.

Their WR room is 12 deep as of August 25. None of them are as tall as Davis. Veteran Jauan Jennings is the closest at 6-foot-3, and Dontae Fleming and Michael Briscoe are 6-foot-2.

Talent is not the issue, and the Vikings have a diverse tight end room led by two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson, which they can lean on when they need size, be it in the red zone or got-to-have-it situations.

However, once may ultimately be enough for the Vikings when it comes to Davis.

This story will be updated.