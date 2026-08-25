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Former Vikings Wide Receiver Gets Walking Papers From Steelers

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Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
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Former Vikings WR Joaquin Davis is available again.

The Minnesota Vikings could have another shot at Joaquin Davis.

“We have signed DB Brandon Hill to a one-year contract & released WR Joaquin Davis,” the Pittsburgh Steelers announced in a post on X on August 25.

Of course, the Vikings have already had the 6-foot-4 wide receiver in their building and system and determined they had superior options. Still, possesses skills that cannot be taught, and depth is key in the NFL.

Ex-Vikings WR Joaquin Davis Available

Davis is a former undrafted free agent who first signed with the Denver Broncos as a rookie before they released him and the Vikings swooped in. Broncos’ Wire’s Brandon Walker called Davis a “speedy special teams gem” when he signed.

“Davis played wide receiver for the Eagles, but he also found a place on special teams,” Walker wrote in May 2025. “At the 2025 HBCU combine, Davis ran an impressive 4.40-second 40-yard dash. Davis is an athletic beast, with a 42-inch vertical jump as well. His athleticism earned Davis an RAS (overall athleticism metric popular with incoming NFL prospects) score of 9.33 out of a possible 10.”

Davis’ journey is just beginning, and he could be worth a second look for the Vikings.

Their WR room is 12 deep as of August 25. None of them are as tall as Davis. Veteran Jauan Jennings is the closest at 6-foot-3, and Dontae Fleming and Michael Briscoe are 6-foot-2.

Talent is not the issue, and the Vikings have a diverse tight end room led by two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson, which they can lean on when they need size, be it in the red zone or got-to-have-it situations.

However, once may ultimately be enough for the Vikings when it comes to Davis.

This story will be updated.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Former Vikings Wide Receiver Gets Walking Papers From Steelers

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