Vikings Urged to Pursue Trade for Unhappy 2-Time All-Pro DT

The Minnesota Vikings are prime candidates to buy ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has recently expressed his distaste for the processes and results of his organization.

Buckner spoke with reporters following his team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 18. Indianapolis is now 2-4, while the formerly winless Titans moved to 1-5.

“I mean I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” Buckner said. “So…”

“Colts DT DeForest Buckner very clearly biting his tongue after today’s loss to the Titans,” Stephen Holder of ESPN posted to X. “Oddly, I don’t see this kind of anger from other guys, which is notable.”

DeForest Buckner Strong Trade Candidate for Several NFL Teams After Colts Fired GM Chris Ballard Monday

Yours truly authored a trade proposal on Monday morning involving Buckner and the Chicago Bears, who are probably in more need of help along the defensive line than the undefeated and division-leading Vikings.

But Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports urged Minnesota to inquire about Buckner, who is in the final year of his $46 million contract, after the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday.

“First off, you can always use more defensive line help. Every Super Bowl winner from the past decade has either had an alpha like Aaron Donald or a very deep pass rush room. Right now, the Vikings don’t truly have either,” Forness wrote. “Now, Dallas Turner could be that alpha, but he isn’t there yet. The addition of Buckner could be a huge addition. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and second-team in 2019. In his career, Buckner has 75.5 sacks and already has 4.0 this season.”

DeForest Bucker Could Fill Gap in Defensive Line Vikings Targeted When Drafting DT Caleb Banks

Buckner is an elite pass-rusher from the interior of the defensive line, even still in his age-32 campaign. That is the skill set the Vikings were hunting when they arguably reached for DT Caleb Banks with the No. 18 pick in the 2026 draft.

And while Banks is coming along bit by bit during his inaugural NFL campaign, he has played just 82 defensive snaps through five games and has yet to record a sack.

Minnesota would not have to commit any money to Buckner beyond this season, though if they made the deal and sent out a meaningful draft asset in return for the DT, common logic dictates the Vikings should try to extend him if they can accomplish that at a reasonable annual figure.

Forness suggested a third-round pick might be enough for the Vikings to acquire Buckner, which is a little steep but certainly worth it if Minnesota believes the DT can solidify their front coming out of the bye week.