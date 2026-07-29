Vikings Eyeing Rookie QB as Potential Signing Amid Camp Battle

The Minnesota Vikings have their eyes on a rookie quarterback as a potential addition to their 90-man roster amid the first week of their training camp.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire for July 28, the Vikings hosted undrafted rookie quarterback Derek Robertson on Tuesday for a roster workout along with eight other players, indicating that they are exploring options for adding to the position.

The Vikings’ quarterback battle between veteran Kyler Murray and former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will take center stage over the next month as the team works toward figuring out which of the two will be their starter for Week 1’s opener on September 13.

While an outside signing wouldn’t likely impact the starter competition, the Vikings have two other quarterbacks — Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer — vying for the No. 3 role on the depth chart for the 2026 season. If the Vikings were to sign Robertson or another quarterback to the room, it could jeopardize Wentz’s or Brosmer’s standing.

The Vikings allowed Robertson to leave the building on Tuesday without offering him a contract, but they could circle back in the coming days if they like his fit in their room.

Kyler Murray & J.J. McCarthy Will Split Vikings Reps

The Vikings are banking on their competition between Murray and McCarthy during camp yielding them a clear starter for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, but they are not showing any favoritism toward one quarterback over the other early in camp.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters during his July 28 press conference that Murray and McCarthy will each take reps with the first- and second-team offenses to begin this year’s camp. O’Connell also hinted at having a date in mind to make the final decision on the team’s starting quarterback for 2026, but he did not disclose it.

“Yeah, I met with all those guys, really, on an individual basis over the last day or so. And really, just want to be able to articulate the vision and the plan,” O’Connell said Tuesday. “I feel very good about our plan. Both Kyler and J.J. will take reps with the first team. They’ll also take reps with the second group, and I think that gives different layers to the evaluation as well.

“We want an elevator at the quarterback position. And in many ways, doing that in this system is kind of a ‘do-your-job mentality,’ which is running the show, throwing completions, and just showing the ability to execute our offense with comfort. That offense is an evolving thing, and we’re excited about what this year’s offense could look like. But we do want to be thorough, we want to be comprehensive with this. But at the same time, I think it’s important, when we feel good about a decision as a group and we’re ready to move forward, it’ll be good to do that so we can prepare that player for the season.”

How Much Would Another QB Threaten Carson Wentz?

The Vikings might not sign another quarterback to their roster. It is difficult work to get balanced reps for four different passers in a training camp practice, and adding a fifth to the equation would likely prove untenable unless they cut another from the roster.

If the Vikings did add Robertson or another free-agent quarterback, though, how much would they actually be able to push Carson Wentz for his No. 3 role on the depth chart?

Wentz started five games for the Vikings in the first half of the 2025 season as an injury replacement for McCarthy, but he suffered a severe injury to his non-throwing shoulder in his third start against the Cleveland Browns. While he played through the pain for the next two and a half games, the Vikings eventually placed him on season-ending IR.

Impressed enough with what Wentz showed them, though, the Vikings opted to bring back Wentz on a one-year, $3 million contract just a week after locking down Murray.

Now, Wentz is the clear frontrunner for the No. 3 quarterback role regardless of which quarterback wins the starting job. He might even occupy a spot on the team’s 53-man roster in a sort of mentorship role, as Case Keenum did for the Chicago Bears in 2025.