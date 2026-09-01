Vikings Fans Can Breathe Major Sigh Of Relief With Latest Practice Squad Signing

Wide receiver Dillon Bell was one of the team’s most exciting undrafted rookie additions this season.

The University of Georgia Swiss Army knife also showed some of that promise this preseason. He made plays both in the receiving game (he led the team with six grabs and had 51 yards against Baltimore) and the running game (he had two attempts for 27 yards against New York).

He showed enough to momentarily earn a spot on the team’s initial 53-man roster on Sunday. Unfortunately, that spot was only temporary. With the Vikings signing two linemen from waivers, he was an unfortunate casualty on Monday.

Fans were understandably upset with the move. Many hoped they’d find room for the undrafted rookie. It was a great story that appeared to be coming to an end. However, it turns out that was only the end of a chapter, and his next one will still be written in the Twin Cities. Per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, he passed through waivers today, and the team is bringing him back to the practice squad.

Dillon Bell Earned His Spot

Some players are awarded a draft pick by default. Teams rarely cut players selected in the first five rounds (unless you play for the Denver Broncos, anyway), and guaranteed money in contracts also plays a large part in who sticks around. In short, NFL teams are rarely meritocracies.

With that said, when a player enters the league as an undrafted rookie, the odds are stacked against them. That’s especially the case when they enter the league as an undrafted rookie in a position group with a wealth of talent. That’s the position Bell found himself in this season.

The Vikings boast one of the league’s most potent receiver rooms, and he was never going to rise above the fifth spot on the depth chart (remember what I said about meritocracies?).

Nevertheless, Bell scratched and clawed his way onto the initial 53-man roster on Sunday. He showed enough promise throughout training camp to prove his worth to the front office. The team didn’t want to risk losing the versatile playmaker on the first day of waivers. Their decision seemed to work out perfectly fine for them.

He’ll Have A Chance For Further Development On The Practice Squad

All things considered, even if Bell had made the roster this season, the chances of him carving out a defined role on offense were slim to none. Barring injury, the sixth receiver is never going to see the field on offense. They have too many bodies there.

His experience in the return game probably gave him a slightly better chance of contributing there, but receiver Myles Price and running back Demond Claiborne would also probably be ahead of him in the pecking order. Honestly, he probably would’ve been inactive on most gamedays.

However, he showed promise throughout training camp. The talent is real; He just needs to hone it. Fans might not like to hear it, but the practice squad is exactly where the undrafted rookie should be at this stage of his career. The Vikings will retain rights to him, and he will have a chance to make another case for himself on the active roster next season.

For what it’s worth, Jauan Jennings is playing out a one-year deal this season. His potential departure could open up a roster spot in the receiver room if they decide to stay in-house to replace him.