Vikings Predicted to Lose Breakout Offseason Star at Week’s End

The Minnesota Vikings will trim the roster to 53 players this weekend, but undrafted rookie wide receiver Dillon Bell is unlikely to be one of them.

Bell hit the ground running in Minnesota after all 32 NFL teams passed over him in the draft. Kevin Seifert of ESPN wrote about Bell’s breakout work during OTAs back in June.

“It can be difficult to gauge receiver skill sets in spring practices, when NFL rules prohibit physical coverage techniques. But it was eye-opening to see Bell … working extensively with the second team during drills,” Seifert wrote. “That placement spoke volumes about his initial impression with Vikings coaches, who in essence were putting him in the (early) mix to be the No. 4 receiver.”

Bell’s success continued into training camp and the preseason. Through two games, Bell has caught eight passes for 78 yards. However, on Seifert predicted on Monday, August 24 that Minnesota will roster five wideouts (Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton and Myles Price) and that Bell won’t be among them.

“Jefferson, Addison and Jennings will comprise the Vikings’ three-receiver sets, which Jennings has compared to the Golden State Warriors‘ championship trio of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson,” Seifert wrote. “Felton and Price were both impressive during training camp but will play limited roles unless there are injuries.”

Vikings Probably Lose Dillon Bell to Competing NFL Team if They Cut Him From Roster

Several analysts share Seifert’s sentiment as to Bell’s future in Minnesota, or lack thereof, including Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Lewis pointed out that the Vikings would likely prefer to keep Bell as a member of the practice squad, but that his performance over the course of the offseason will probably result in the rookie landing with another squad.

“Bell, an undrafted signing from Georgia who excelled Saturday against the Ravens, isn’t going to be easy to slide to the practice squad,” Lewis wrote. “Lose him to another team, and the Vikings will have a pretty thin group of developmental receiver talent.”

Vikings Could Hold Onto Dillon Bell if They Decide to Roster 6 Wide Receivers

Minnesota could choose to roster six wide receivers, as some teams do, but that would mean the Vikings would have to cut another player from a different position.

One area from which they could decide to trim is running back, where Lewis and Seifert project the team to roster four players plus fullback Max Bredeson.

Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are obvious locks, while rookie Demond Claiborne and Zavier Scott will round out the position group if Seifert’s and Lewis’s predictions are correct.

However, Claiborne has struggled mightily in the pass game during offseason work, which could make him expendable if the Vikings decide Bell is worth hanging onto through the end of August. The opposite argument involves what Claiborne might be able to bring as a change-of-pace back.

“Claiborne’s explosiveness and Scott’s special teams impact should help both find their way to the 53,” Lewis wrote.