Analyst Believes One Viking Is On The Cusp Of A Massive Year-Two Leap

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offensive line might not be elite, but it’s widely regarded as one of the 10 to 12 best units in the league. However, it has the potential to ascend to much higher status if a few things go their way this season.

One of the most important factors with the big men up front for Minnesota is health. LT Christian Darrisaw has all the tools to be one of the league’s best offensive tackles. He just needs to show he can stay on the field, as he’s never played a full season and has played in 17 games over the past two years.

Another major factor in determining how high their offensive line can climb is the development of second-year left guard Donovan Jackson. Last year’s first-round selection has sky-high potential if he can reach his ceiling, and he and Darrisaw have a chance to become truly special if they can stay out of the trainers’ room (Jackson also missed three games last year).

KFAN1003’s Ben Leber is buying all the Donovan Jackson stock that he can get his hands on. He thinks the 23-year-old is in for a massive year-two breakout.

“He just displays such natural power,” Leber said. “We know that he’s mentally tough after playing through a broken wrist last year. He clearly has taken a step forward in this last game that we saw. He clearly is understanding this offensive run game a lot better. He really has a chance to be one of the best guards in the game.”

Donovan Jackson Is Coming Off An Impressive Rookie Season

Jackson didn’t receive much hype during his rookie season. However, that has more to do with the position that he plays than anything else. Unless they play at an elite level right out of the gate, interior offensive linemen usually only receive attention if they’re bad.

Meanwhile, Jackson was thrown into the fire and performed well. His 65.7 PFF pass block grade ranked 27th among guards (and second among rookie guards), and he allowed only 26 pressures and 2 sacks over 468 pass blocking snaps. If there is one area that needs improvement, it would be his run defense. His 57.2 PFF run blocking grade ranked 55th among guards. Still, he showed enough flashes there to instill hope that he can improve in that area.

His performance was especially impressive with him only playing next to Darrisaw in 8 games last season. VikingsOnSI’s Jonathan Harrison shares a similar perspective to Leber. He’s bullish on the left side of the line entering the 2026 campaign.

“Overall, the pick of Jackson looks like a promising one and gives Vikings fans hope of having one of the best pairings in the league on the left side of the offensive line with tackle Christian Darrisaw.” Harrison wrote.

A Jackson Breakout Would Be Massive For Vikings’ O-Line

If there is one major question mark on the Vikings’ offensive line, it would be the center position. There is a growing concern surrounding Blake Brandel’s snapping ability, as he transitioned from guard midway through the 2025 campaign. The noise from training camp hasn’t exactly been great on that development.

While the right side of the offensive line, featuring two veteran starters in Brian O’Neill and Will Fries, should hold up well, the center is a question mark until proven otherwise. That puts a bit more pressure on the left side than would otherwise be the case.

If Jackson and Darrisaw can become a dynamic duo, then the offense can be ambidextrous. Alternatively, if Darrisaw can’t stay healthy or Jackson fails to improve, then they might remain right-handed out of necessity. The latter isn’t a good place for an offense to live.