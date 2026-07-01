Former Viking Says Trade Away from Minnesota was ‘Best Thing to Ever Happen’

The Minnesota Vikings struggled in the NFL Drafts during former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s tenure with the team. In his first year in Minnesota, Adofo-Mensah took safety Lewis Cine in the first-round and cornerback Andrew Booth in the second. Neither panned out. His third selection was guard Ed Ingram, who has actually seen a career resurgence since getting traded away from the Vikings.

After three unimpressive seasons with the Vikings, Ingram was shipped off to the Houston Texans, a move he told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston was the best thing to ever happen to him.

“What better place for them to be than Houston?” Ingram said. “I came here, I excelled. Shout out to Cole Popovich. He never let me get complacent, and he always challenged me. Personally, I’ve always thought I’m a great player. All I need is the right person to help me. Coming here was probably the best thing to ever happen to me in my career, coming here and having a coach.”

“Pretty much take me under his wing and kind of hone in my skills, because the skills were there,” he continued. “It just needed to be honed in and just controlled a little bit. It has helped me out tremendously.”

Former Viking Ed Ingram Has Been Loving His Move to Houston

Ingram was a starter for the Vikings, but never found much footing with the franchise, and was eventually cast off to the Texans for a mere sixth-round pick. In Houston, however, he found his game, and is now a key part of the Houston offensive line.

“We fight for each other every day,” Ingram said of the team. “Appreciate everybody that supported me, that has been supporting me, that will support me. We’re going to have a great year this year. We’re going to win a game. Mark my words, we’re going to that Super Bowl.”

The Vikings took Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in the 2025 NFL Draft as Ingram’s replacement, and has also appeared to have found a home after a solid rookie season.

Kyler Murray Rumor Can Finally Be Put to Bed After Cardinals Tight End Opens Up

New Minnesota Viking Kyler Murray is also trying to find a career resurgence after leaving the Arizona Cardinals. For years, injuries, inconsistent play, and even bizarre video game rumors held him back from his full potential. Cardinals tight end Trey McBride said all of those off-field rumors about Murray’s lack of desire and maturity issues were all overblown.

“It was never really a thing,” said McBride on Bussin’ with the Boys about Kyler’s rumored video game distractions. “He never talked about playing video games, but every single week he was in the media…he never talked about gaming or anything. I think they were just finding any stat to get on him.”

Murray is currently engaged in a heated battle for the starting quarterback role with J.J. McCarthy, but by most reports, has a clear advantage. It seems as though those concerns about his commitment to football can finally be laid to rest.