Vikings Encouraged To Sign 4 x All-Pro Free Agent After Offseason Departure

Despite the Minnesota Vikings‘ having Super Bowl aspirations, weaknesses still remain in the secondary.

An outside cornerback tandem of Isaiah Rodgers and Mekhi Blackmon relies on two ascending talents – albeit one who spent the entirety of last season on injured reserve, but the team could also be short in the middle at safety after the departure of Cam Bynum.

Bynum is not exactly Ed Reed, but he is currently being paid like one of the top 10 safeties in the National Football League, and his presence will be a great miss. Particularly if they begin to see a drop off in the play of aged veteran, Harrison Smith, who at age 36 is likely staring down the barrel of his final season in the pros.

Josh Metellus is a competent starting strong safety, but bolstering the room could add a little bit extra to a team that was a game away from the #1 seed in the NFC last season.

Vikings Need Additional Support At Safety After Bynum’s Departure

For a blitz-heavy scheme like the one run by defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, safeties are critical for deep center-field and spill technique coverage, in addition to being valuable in run support.

So a versatile, high level addition could be exactly what the Vikings need – which is why Sports Illustrated’s Gilbert Manzano suggests that the team should sign former Denver Broncos safety, Justin Simmons, who is currently a free agent.

“The Vikings could use another safety with Camryn Bynum now with the Indianapolis Colts and Harrison Smith possibly needing to play less in his 14th season.” Manzano writes. “It wasn’t that long ago that Simmons made three consecutive Pro Bowls for the Denver Broncos from 2021 to ’23. Simmons, 31, who had a quality lone season with the Atlanta Falcons, can help form a productive safety rotation in Minnesota with Smith, Theo Jackson and Josh Metellus. Solid coverage is a need in Brian Flores’s aggressive defensive scheme.

Minnesota Urged To Sign Justin Simmons: Is It A Natural Fit?

Simmons is no spring chicken at age 31, but having made the All-Pro team less than two years ago in the 2023 season, the Boston College alum likely has more in the gas tank, despite somewhat middle-of-the-road production for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

At this stage of free agency, however, there are not vast amounts of options any position, particularly one as niche and specialized as safety, so this could be the one shot that Minnesota has at actually improving the front end of the roster prior to training camp.

And whilst Simmons was once one of the highest paid safeties in the NFL, he would not command a contract anywhere near that amount, with his next deal almost certainly being south of the $7.5 million that he signed with the Falcons for last offseason.

If the Vikings can get him on board for a one year deal in the $3-5 million range, they should make that move immediately.