ESPN Reveals Huge Record Within Reach for Vikings Star

ESPN ranked the Minnesota Vikings 22nd in their post-draft power rankings released on Monday morning. This was compiled by various ESPN analysts.

In addition to just where they stood in the preseason rankings, each team also had a milestone to watch for this upcoming season. For the Vikings, the player and potentially even the milestone aren’t surprising. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is looking to have another strong year, and he could be on the verge of passing a Vikings legend.

Kevin Seifert gave his take on the milestone to watch for the Vikings, as Jefferson looks to be a key part of the offense once again.

Of all the milestones Jefferson could potentially hit in 2026, this one is perhaps most relevant to the Vikings’ season. Jefferson managed only three 100-yard games last season, a career low, as the offense struggled in 12 starts by quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Increasing that total with new quarterback Kyler Murray would signify a return of Minnesota’s previous offensive firepower under coach Kevin O’Connell. Jefferson is five away from eclipsing Moss’ 41.

Vikings Star Was Key Player Last Season

As Seifert notes, Jefferson had three 100-yard games. He recorded his first 100-yard game with 10 receptions for hundred 26 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 28. He then followed that up with seven receptions for 123 yards against the Cleveland Browns on October 5. It was a little while longer before he recorded another 100-yard game. Nevertheless, he did so against the Green Bay Packers on January 4 when he recorded eight receptions for 101 yards.

The passing game was inconsistent at times last season under J. J. McCarthy. Nevertheless, Jefferson managed to establish a stable baseline of production. The LSU product was still able to perform at a high level while also continuing to record elite numbers.

Jefferson has already built a strong rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray over the course of training camp. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that he could record at least five 100-yard receiving games. 2022 saw him tally 10 games of 100 yards or more. 2021 saw him tally seven games, 2020 also saw him record seven games, while he had five games of 100 receiving yards in 2024 and 2023. To say that last season was an outlier would be an understatement. The wide receiver has consistently been strong in terms of his production. Now, he will get a chance to do that with Murray at the helm.

Vikings Have Several Question Marks

The fact that the Vikings are 22nd overall in these power rankings is certainly interesting. Even though Murray is the starter, the quarterback position remains a bit of a question mark. On top of that, they have suffered several defensive losses, including Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, and Jonathan Greenard. The safety position is lacking depth, with Harrison Smith uncertain about whether or not he will come back. Overall, the Vikings are a bit of a mystery.

The team certainly has the talent to be successful. However, it’s going to be about putting it all together. The NFC North is a crowded division in its own right, and the Vikings will need to be at the top of their game.