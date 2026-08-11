Vikings Reveal What “Jumped Out” During QB Battle

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with the media on Tuesday, shortly after it was announced that Kyler Murray won the starting quarterback job. The coach went into detail about how Murray won the job. Bring Me The Sports’ Will Ragatz reported this.

It was officially announced on Tuesday that Murray would be the starter. This effectively ends a quarterback battle that took place throughout the first couple of weeks of training camp. Murray was brought into the Vikings organization after coming over from the Arizona Cardinals. He signed a one-year deal with the team. Now, he is getting ready to lead this particular group.

There were specific reasons why Murray was able to win the job, and O’Connell went into detail.

“There’s moments in time where you know there’s comfort from Kyler in the scheme. He had some really high completion days where he was able to show some really, really good understanding of just putting the ball in play, playing with great timing, rhythm. You guys have seen him be explosive when there’s opportunities there, but you’ve also seen him check the ball down and put the ball in play and get us from a 1st and 10 to a 2nd and 3. And then, as you continued to look at the body of work through those ten days, what jumped out is what could be.”

Key Vikings Storyline Put To Rest

The quarterback competition was a key storyline throughout the course of training camp. Murray started slowly, and at one point it looked as though McCarthy was taking an early lead. With that being said, Murray impressed those watching with his skill set and was able to fully take control of the competition.

This could affect the Vikings’ offense in a positive way, and in a multitude of ways. For one, Murray and wide receiver Justin Jefferson have had a strong rapport throughout camp. The quarterback and wide receiver connected multiple times throughout the course of practices. Now, they will look to take that connection and translated to regular-season action.

Secondly, Murray brings mobility to the Vikings offense. He enters 2026 as one of only four active quarterbacks with over 20,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards. Combining that with Kevin O’Connell’s history of elevating quarterbacks could lead to success for the Vikings.

Murray battled some injury issues last season. He suffered a pedal foot sprain in week five against the Tennessee Titans. That put him on the shelf for the rest of the year. It’s fair to say that the Vikings are banking on Murray being healthy and being able to play at a high level once again.

Vikings Veteran Gets Fresh Start

At the very least, this will give Murray a chance to get a fresh start in his career. He is now in the driver’s seat of an offense that has a ton of playmakers and potential. The Vikings need to be able to make some noise this upcoming season, and Murray could allow them to do that. O’Connell believes that Murray can help them succeed.

Of course, J. J. McCarthy being the backup also provides for interesting storylines. However, O’Connell has been extremely clear about what he wants at the quarterback position and it’s clear that he likes what he sees from Murray. Again, some of this may be banking on complete health from the quarterback as well as his running ability.

In any event, the Vikings now have a clear direction about when they want to take the quarterback position. Some may have thought that the quarterback position was decided when the team signed Murray to a free agent deal. Nevertheless, the competition still needed to play out, and it certainly did. This was one of the hottest storylines of the summer, and had been dominating Vikings training camp. At the very least, it can be put to rest.