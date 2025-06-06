Ex-Vikings QB Sam Darnold Gets Grim News in Latest Prediction

Last season, Sam Darnold was really the saving grace for the Minnesota Vikings after they lost J.J. McCarthy, who was supposed to be their starter for the season, to an injury before the first snap. But, as expected, Darnold parted ways with the Vikings after the season ended, and he took a gig with the Seattle Seahawks and second-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

With the Hawks, Darnold signed a three-year contract worth up to $100.5 million with $55 million guaranteed. The Seahawks were also able to include a clause in the deal that allows them to opt out of the contract after one year.

Now, Darnold has a fresh start with the Seahawks, but one NFL expert does not think this is a match made in NFL heaven. He actually has a dismal prediction for Darnold in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks and Sam Darnold’s Future

In a June 3 feature for Bleacher Report, Alex Kay names five NFL quarterbacks who he believes could get benched in 2025. “Clubs that have it tend to do whatever they can to hang onto it—evidenced by the blockbuster contracts that have been handed out to upper-echelon starters in recent years—while those that lack it tend to make finding some a top priority in the offseason,” he notes in the piece.

He calls these five players guys who are “currently penciled in as starters” but “have a realistic chance to be benched during the 2025 NFL season.”

Kay includes Darnold on the tally. In the piece, he says that even though the team made a big deal out of signing Darnold during the offseason, “his tenure in the Pacific Northwest could be a brief one.”

“While Darnold had a largely fantastic one-year run with the Minnesota Vikings—he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns while taking the team to the playoffs on the back of 14 wins—he didn’t play anywhere near that level with the New York Jets or Carolina Panthers,” Kay noted in the feature. “His time in the Twin Cities ended poorly, as well.”

Sam Darnold Isn’t Alone

Kay also mentioned that Darnold has some competition for his starting job with the Seahawks.

“If he doesn’t quickly pick up his fourth system in as many years and struggles to gel with his new teammates, it won’t be long before the clamoring for Jalen Milroe begins,” Kay stated. Milore was the No. 92 overall pick was fourth quarterback chosen during the 2025 NFL draft, and Kay calls him “one of the more uniquely talented prospects to enter the league in years.”

Plus, there’s the fact that Darnold’s contract allows the Hawks to walk after just one year. That’s not exactly the kind of deal that says, “I’m in this for the long haul.” Instead, the Seahawks made sure to have an exit plan if things were to go bad.

“With the finances of moving on from him workable and Milroe waiting in the wings, it wouldn’t be a shock if Darnold winds up riding the pine should his tenure with the Seahawks get off on the wrong foot,” Kay added.