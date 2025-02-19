Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Receives Ominous Offseason Prediction

The Minnesota Vikings took a $28.5 million dead cap hit by letting Kirk Cousins leave during the 2024 offseason. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, but is in a situation he tried avoiding with the Vikings.

The Falcons benched him for rookie Michael Penix Jr., leaving the veteran in limbo. Atlanta could release Cousins, allowing him to select a new team in free agency this offseason.

However, The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher predicts Cousins will remain the Falcons’ QB2.

“The Falcons are still the most likely destination for Cousins,” Mosher wrote on February 18. “The Falcons would not save any money by releasing Cousins outright this offseason, but they would still take on a $40 million dead cap hit if designated a post-June 1 cut.”

“It makes more sense to release him during the 2026 offseason when they could release him (post-June 1) and save $45 million against the cap with just $12.5 million in dead cap.”

Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions on 66.9% completion in 2024.

He started the season strong, leading the Falcons to a 6-3 record. But he went 1-4, including a four-game losing streak before the Falcons benched him.

“The Falcons could trade Cousins and save some cap space, but it seems unlikely that anyone would do that,” Mosher wrote. “Expect Cousins to be in Atlanta next year despite being the most expensive backup in the NFL.”

Kirk Cousins Settles Falcons QB2 Situation

Cousins endured lingering effects from a torn Achilles, an injury he sustained in Week 8 of the 2023 season with the Vikings.

He also suffered elbow and shoulder injuries during the 2024 campaign.

“Cousins was the big-name free-agent quarterback everyone wanted last offseason, but that did not work out for Atlanta,” Mosher wrote. “He was benched at the end of the season after several poor performances in which the offense failed to score 20+ points. The lack of mobility and arm strength proved to be too much for Cousins to overcome.”

However, Cousins is already under contract and Mosher notes the four-time Pro Bowler still offers the Falcons cover for Penix.

“Another reason is that Penix Jr. has a long injury history, including multiple torn ACLs and a major shoulder injury,” Mosher wrote. “Having a veteran backup in place who knows the offense and won’t cause a distraction is valuable.”

Before his Achilles tear, Cousins missed no more than one game since the 2015 season.

There is also a precedent for athletes performing better in their second year following similar injuries, though Cousins’ age remains a factor.

‘Dream Offseason Trade Scenario’ Could Involve Kirk Cousins, Vikings

As Cousins grows further removed from his time with the Vikings, his next stop could have a significant impact on his former team’s QB room.

Notably, he could again face the mentor-mentee situation he did not want to be in.

“There’s history between the 36-year-old and Jets senior adviser Rick Spielman. And among the teams looking for a veteran QB this offseason, only the Pittsburgh Steelers offer a better chance to win than the Jets,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote on February 17.

“Yes, Cousins threw 16 interceptions last year. But he was also coming off an Achilles tear, played hurt part of the season and as recently as 2022 he was a Pro Bowler and 13-game winner with the Vikings. He’d also be a fine mentor for a rookie quarterback should the team draft one later.”

The Jets announced they will move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Vikings are a popular speculative landing spot for the four-time MVP, one season after Cousins’ exit.

The Vikings, of course, just had a historic season led by former Jets QB Sam Darnold.

Davenport also considered finding a taker for Cousins a “dream” scenario for the Falcons. The risk is a QB controversy if Penix struggles early on in 2025. Mosher listed the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers as additional options for Cousins if he is released.