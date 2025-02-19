Hi, Subscriber

Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Receives Ominous Offseason Prediction

  • 148 Views
  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on before facing the New York Giants.

The Minnesota Vikings took a $28.5 million dead cap hit by letting Kirk Cousins leave during the 2024 offseason. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, but is in a situation he tried avoiding with the Vikings.

The Falcons benched him for rookie Michael Penix Jr., leaving the veteran in limbo. Atlanta could release Cousins, allowing him to select a new team in free agency this offseason.

However, The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher predicts Cousins will remain the Falcons’ QB2.

“The Falcons are still the most likely destination for Cousins,” Mosher wrote on February 18. “The Falcons would not save any money by releasing Cousins outright this offseason, but they would still take on a $40 million dead cap hit if designated a post-June 1 cut.”

“It makes more sense to release him during the 2026 offseason when they could release him (post-June 1) and save $45 million against the cap with just $12.5 million in dead cap.”

Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions on 66.9% completion in 2024.

He started the season strong, leading the Falcons to a 6-3 record. But he went 1-4, including a four-game losing streak before the Falcons benched him.

“The Falcons could trade Cousins and save some cap space, but it seems unlikely that anyone would do that,” Mosher wrote. “Expect Cousins to be in Atlanta next year despite being the most expensive backup in the NFL.”

Kirk Cousins Settles Falcons QB2 Situation

Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMichael Penix Jr. #9 and Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons look on against the New York Giants.

Cousins endured lingering effects from a torn Achilles, an injury he sustained in Week 8 of the 2023 season with the Vikings.

He also suffered elbow and shoulder injuries during the 2024 campaign.

“Cousins was the big-name free-agent quarterback everyone wanted last offseason, but that did not work out for Atlanta,” Mosher wrote. “He was benched at the end of the season after several poor performances in which the offense failed to score 20+ points. The lack of mobility and arm strength proved to be too much for Cousins to overcome.”

However, Cousins is already under contract and Mosher notes the four-time Pro Bowler still offers the Falcons cover for Penix.

“Another reason is that Penix Jr. has a long injury history, including multiple torn ACLs and a major shoulder injury,” Mosher wrote. “Having a veteran backup in place who knows the offense and won’t cause a distraction is valuable.”

Before his Achilles tear, Cousins missed no more than one game since the 2015 season.

There is also a precedent for athletes performing better in their second year following similar injuries, though Cousins’ age remains a factor.

‘Dream Offseason Trade Scenario’ Could Involve Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons talks with Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings.

As Cousins grows further removed from his time with the Vikings, his next stop could have a significant impact on his former team’s QB room.

Notably, he could again face the mentor-mentee situation he did not want to be in.

“There’s history between the 36-year-old and Jets senior adviser Rick Spielman. And among the teams looking for a veteran QB this offseason, only the Pittsburgh Steelers offer a better chance to win than the Jets,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote on February 17.

“Yes, Cousins threw 16 interceptions last year. But he was also coming off an Achilles tear, played hurt part of the season and as recently as 2022 he was a Pro Bowler and 13-game winner with the Vikings. He’d also be a fine mentor for a rookie quarterback should the team draft one later.”

The Jets announced they will move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Vikings are a popular speculative landing spot for the four-time MVP, one season after Cousins’ exit.

The Vikings, of course, just had a historic season led by former Jets QB Sam Darnold.

Davenport also considered finding a taker for Cousins a “dream” scenario for the Falcons. The risk is a QB controversy if Penix struggles early on in 2025. Mosher listed the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers as additional options for Cousins if he is released.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Receives Ominous Offseason Prediction

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x