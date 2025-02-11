Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Gets Good News Amid Vikings Connection

The Minnesota Vikings drew a line in the sand with Kirk Cousins after the four-time Pro Bowler missed nine games in 2024, and their decision paid off in the form of a historic season with Sam Darnold at the helm.

The decision to join the Atlanta Falcons has not panned out for Cousins. However, former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, now a senior adviser for the New York Jets, could help Cousins.

Like many storylines around the Vikings heading into the offseason, Aaron Rodgers is a factor.

“Spielman’s presence in the front office is sure to spark Kirk Cousins speculation,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote on February 10. “As the Minnesota Vikings’ GM, Spielman signed Cousins to a huge free agent deal in 2018. Cousins, who enjoyed his most productive years in Minnesota, is likely to be cut or traded by the Atlanta Falcons in the coming weeks.

“If the Jets move on from Rodgers, Cousins, 36, could be a short-term option.”

Rodgers is expected to leave the Jets this offseason, potentially opening the door for Cousins.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in free agency during the 2024 offseason. He started hot, completing 69.1% of his passes for 2,328 yards, 17 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a 6-3 record.

However, Cousins went 1-4 with 1,180 yards, 1TD, and 9 INTs before the Falcons benched him for 2024 first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons must weigh their options with the ex-Vikings QB, Cousins, financially.

Kirk Cousins Compared to Aaron Rodgers Amid Vikings Rumors

According to Spotrac, the Falcons face a $65 million dead cap hit if they cut Cousins with a post-June 1 designation. They can spread the charge between this offseason and 2026, softening the blow.

Their charge falls to $37.5 million with a post-June 1 trade, which would also give the Falcons $27.5 million in cap savings (compared to no savings with a release).

There is a chance that Cousins is primed for a bounce-back season in 2025.

“As for Rodgers, his options going forward are TBD,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer wrote on February 10.”My guess would be he’d rather be cut, and given the freedom to choose his destination.

“There are teams that think he has bullets left in the chamber. Last year, of course, he was coming off the torn Achilles—and, generally, an older quarterback sustaining that injury in his plant foot isn’t the same in his first year back. You saw it with Kirk Cousins, too. Oftentimes, it takes time for a guy to drive the ball the same way. So there’s a chance that Rodgers would be better next year than he was this year.”

That same logic could apply to Cousins as well. That could be good news for the former Vikings QB and any potential suitors like the Jets.

Cousins is also five years younger than Rodgers, a rare advantage for the former this offseason.

Vikings QB Uncertainty Offseason Looms Large

Rodgers has been linked to the Vikings as a speculative target. Darnold and in-season pick-up Daniel Jones are both free agents, and 2024 first-round J.J. McCarthy is returning after missing his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter name-dropped the Vikings when asked for potential landing spots for Rodgers.

Schefter highlighted Darnold, a former Jet himself, as the key factor in that scenario.

“He’s made more money than any NFL player in history right now. That gives him the ability to sit back and be selective about what he does and doesn’t want to do. If there’s a situation that he’s not particularly enthralled with, he doesn’t have to do it,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee on the “Pat McAfee Show” on February 10.

“It’s a fluid moving thing, right? You just don’t know. There are seven guys. Is Minnesota going to lose Sam Darnold? [Are] they going to bring him back? Is Sam Darnold gonna go somewhere else?”

The Vikings have also been floated as a potential landing spot for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford for the second straight offseason. They should have younger options in free agency, too, such as Justin Fields and Zach Wilson.