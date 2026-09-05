Former Teammate Unloads in New Tirade Against Vikings’ Kyle Van Noy

New Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kyle Van Noy struck a chord with former Los Angelees Chargers teammate Breiden Fehoko, who resumed his back-and-forth with the two-time Super Bowl champion during the latest installment of his podcast.

Fehoko had plenty to say about Van Noy, but here are some of the most damning allegations:

Rooted for Chargers to lose during 2022 season

Disparaged former Chargers teammates Drue Tranquill, Joey Bosa and Kenneth Murray

Lied about his role in trying to foster better team chemistry

Urged Fehoko to back off Emmanuel Acho amid latter’s Justin Herbert criticism

The latter point was something Fehoko initial asserted when their tiff began to unfold on social media. He used his podcast to express strong disdain for Van Noy.

Fehoko also urged Van Noy to contact him rather than continuing to use social media and images as a shield, saying, “You got my number, Kyle Van Noy. Don’t hide behind social media, don’t hide behind GIFs– Buddy the elf, or The Office–trying to play It cool.”

Breiden Fehoko Leans Into Blasting Vikings’ Kyle Van Noy

Among the least explicit things said about Van Noy were that the new Viking was a “horrible teammate,” accusing him of stirring the pot with Chargers legend Quentin Jammer, whom Fehoko spent ample time arguing was battling mental health issues.

Fehoko also called Van Noy sorry, saying he had “held my tongue” since they were teammates in LA during the 2022 season.

He also accused Van Noy of piggybacking off his platform to boost his own media career.

Fehoko said that Van Noy’s attempt to call him out for suggesting that the Chargers should blow up their team after seeing Herbert under siege was an act, and again referred to his egging Jammer on.

“Kyle, we were teammates. I know what type of f****** guy you are. Yeah,” Fehoko said on “The Breiden Fehoko Show” on September 4.

“I said you are a fake teammate. You are an individual who only cared about your stats. You are an individual who only cared about his incentives in 2022. One of the fakest locker room guys I’ve been around. And Kyle, don’t take my word for it. Ask anybody on the Chargers’ 2022 roster. F*** that, don’t even ask the players. Ask the f****** coaches. Go ask Brandon Staley what he f****** thinks of you. Horrible teammate.”

Fehoko went on a spell of self-deprication before noting that he, at least, sacrificed for the team.

Fehoko: KVN Rooted for Chargers to Lose in 2022

Fehoko also accused Van Noy of not being the who he portrayed himself as, reaching out to various fan bases on social media, again as he built up his presence for a career on the sports media side.

“You are a fake, you are a phony. You got to the Chargers in 2022, and you were purposely wishing for us to lose because they didn’t start your a**. And it was so bad, it got to the point where you got to the Chargers, they tried to put you at linebacker. You couldn’t beat out Drew Tranquill, you couldn’t beat out Kenneth Murray. So, you got f****** mad.”

Fehoko said Van Noy would act chummy with Herbert while asking him to lay off Acho, claiming it was a bad look for the organization and defending the media personality as a “good dude.”