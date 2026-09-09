Vikings Add Versatile 6-Foot-5, 285-Pound Ex-Titans Starting OLB

The Minnesota Vikings have bolstered their trenches with Jihad Ward.

“The Vikings signed Edge/DT Jihad Ward to the practice squad,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on X on September 9. “A bigger addition than you might initially think — always viewed him as a pretty important piece of the 2024 team, keeping the locker room light.”

“Another veteran linebacker…,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X on September 9 in reaction to the Vikings’ official post.

The team posted, “The #Vikings have signed OLB Jihad Ward to the practice squad.”

“Ward spent the 2024 season with the Vikings, during which he played in all 17 games (two starts) and logged 1.0 sack, 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed. He also recorded 14 QB hits, a career-high that stood until last season with Tennessee when he recorded 22 in 12 starts for the Titans,” Vikings.com’s Lindsey Young wrote in the official announcement on September 9.

“Ward is well-versed in Brian Flores’ defense and adds depth to Minnesota’s front. He is the third veteran defender recently signed by the Vikings, joining Kyle Van Noy — who also joined the practice squad — and Harrison Smith, whose 15th season in Purple will open when the Vikings host the Packers at 3:25 p.m. (CT) Sunday.”

Vikings Reunite With Jihad Ward After NFL Stops Deal

Ward, 32, was a second-round pick, taken 44th overall in the 2016 draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound (per Pro Football Reference) veteran has also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Giants.

This news comes in the wake of the NFL disapproving of one of the Vikings’ previous deals. It was to re-sign former Carolina Panthers undrafted free agent find, Kenny Dyson Jr.

Dyson remains a free agent.

“NFL By-laws prevent re-signing a player to the 90 man roster right after an injury settlement. That includes practice squad,” Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman posted on X on September 8 in reaction to the news.

Ward is a solid fallback plan for the Vikings, given his history in their scheme under Flores and the versatility that he provides.