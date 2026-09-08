NFL Stops Vikings’ Plan to Add Outside Linebacker With ‘Major Twitch’

In a bit of a plot twist, Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings will not be adding outside linebacker Kenny Dyson Jr. to their roster. That is, to their practice squad or their 53-man roster, and least not at this time.

“Edge rusher Kenny Dyson’s contract with the Vikings was disapproved, according to the NFL’s transaction wire,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on X on September 8. “The team had attempted to sign him to the practice squad after waiving him with an injury settlement. He’s now a free agent.”

Lewis reported on X on September 7 that “The Vikings are adding edge rusher Kenny Dyson to the practice squad, per source. Really impressed the team late in the preseason. Has some major twitch to him.”

The former undrafted free agent’s journey has been quite a rollercoaster.

NFL Foils Vikings’ Plan With Kenny Dyson Jr., But Why?

The Vikings’ attempt to reunite with Dyson may have hit a snag due to the timing. Minnesota initially waived the former Carolina Panthers find with an injury designation. Then, after he cleared waivers and reverted to IR, the Vikings released Dyson with an injury settlement.

Settlements stipulate a timeframe for which the team agrees to pay the player as they recover.

However, there is also an additional waiting period before a player can re-sign with the team that they settled with.

In total, only 20 days passed before the Vikings tried to add Dyson back to their practice squad. That is starting from Dyson’s initial signing through his most recent departure from the roster. It has been six days since they placed him on IR after he cleared waivers.

Dyson may still rejoin the Vikings, but the two sides must revise his deal and/or wait.

Vikings Could Have Options

Contract disapproval comes from the NFL Commissioner (in this case, Roger Goodell), per Over The Cap. The Commissioner must also submit the reasoning to the NFLPA by noon that day.

Moreover, Dyson and the Vikings could appeal the decision, which would “stay” the ruling.

“In the event the Commissioner disapproves any Player Contract as being in violation of this Article, Article 7, Article 13, or any other provision of the this Agreement, the filing of an appeal of such disapproval pursuant to Article 14, Section 5 or Article 15, Section 1 of this Agreement, shall automatically stay the Commissioner’s disapproval,” OTC wrote.

“The player shall continue to be free to practice and play for the Club, until the System Arbitrator issues his or her ruling. Provided, however, that in the event such appeal is filed within one week of or after the first scheduled regular season game of the Club.”

Over The Cap notes that the appeal would be “conducted in an expedited manner.” It also “shall be concluded within five days of the filing date of such appeal.” A “system arbitrator” decides.

“If there is no ruling by the end of the periods prescribed in the preceding two sentences, or, for earlier filed appeals, by the day following the Club’s third preseason game, the automatic stay shall be dissolved,” OTC wrote. “If the Commissioner disapproves a Player Contract for any of the reasons stated above on a second occasion for the same player during a given League Year, and determines that such player should not be able to play, there shall be no stay of such disapproval pursuant to this Agreement, unless it is determined that the Commissioner’s second disapproval is arbitrary or capricious.”