Former Vikings Star Arrested Again on Thursday Night

Former Minnesota Vikings star Everson Griffen was arrested on Thursday night. Per the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Griffen was arrested at 9:04 P.M.

Per KROC-AM News, Griffen was clocked going 62mph in a 40mph zone in Winona County. He was arrested on suspicion of an ignition interlock violation.

As Minnesota Sports Fan mentioned, Griffen is currently on a four-year supervised probation after he pled guilty to third-degree DWI in late 2024. The infraction occurred in Hennepin County.

There is currently no information on whether or not drugs or alcohol were at play, so any mention of such right now is purely speculative. Griffen made waves in the Vikings world a handful of weeks ago, publicly stating that he was coming up on a year of being sober.

It appears that Griffen could already be out of jail, as there was a post to his personal Instagram story after 2 P.M. on Friday.

Everson Griffen Was a Vikings Pillar for Years

Everson Griffen played ball for the Vikings for 11 total seasons. During that time, he appeared in 156 total games. Over that span, he totaled 79.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles. He also tallied 2 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles while wearing purple.

In 2020, he spent the year playing with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. He would then return to the Vikings in 2021 for his 11th season with the team. 2021 would be the final year that Griffen made an appearance in an NFL game.

Everson Griffen Shared Hopeful Update Just Weeks Ago

In a lengthy post on his personal Instagram account, Griffen shared that he is at almost one year of sobriety.

“Life has given me every chance imaginable to keep my friends, protect my name, build a legacy my family could be proud of, and live an outstanding life, but l’ve been distant because I’ve been deep in the lonely work of owning that it’s all been my fault, the repeated mistakes, the burnt bridges, the pain I caused myself and others, the guilt and shame, and the hidden hurt I carried from childhood that showed up as a cry for help nobody fully saw.

I was blessed with success and opportunities most only dream of, survived amounts of drugs and partying that should have taken me out many times over, and I’m approaching a year of sobriety that is still brutally hard every single day, yet God’s favor kept me here when I didn’t deserve it.

I’m grateful, I’m humbled, I’m staying 100% real with Him and myself, and I’m finally ready to go deep into my full authentic story from the beginning the truth, the fear, the resilience, the grit, the new look at life, and the chances I still have ,so I can grow every day and share the no-sugarcoating wisdom that might help somebody else understand their own pain and find strength to keep going.

I had CHANCES. I’m scared but there is never a right time. The time is now.”

Hopefully, this isn’t a major thing for Everson, and that the former Vikings star is still on the up-and-up.