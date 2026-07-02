Vikings’ Former Beloved Star Shares Massive Personal Update

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen spent 11 seasons in the Twin Cities.

During his time with the Vikings, he appeared in 156 total games. Over that span, he totaled 79.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles. He also tallied 2 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles while wearing purple.

In 2020, he spent the year playing with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. He would then return to the Vikings in 2021 for his 11th season with the team. 2021 would be the final year that Griffen made an appearance in an NFL game.

Recently, Everson Griffen shared an exciting personal life update with the world.

Vikings Legend Everson Griffen Announces Fantastic Personal Milestone

In a lengthy post on his personal Instagram account, Griffen shared that he is at almost one year of sobriety.

“Life has given me every chance imaginable to keep my friends, protect my name, build a legacy my family could be proud of, and live an outstanding life, but l’ve been distant because I’ve been deep in the lonely work of owning that it’s all been my fault, the repeated mistakes, the burnt bridges, the pain I caused myself and others, the guilt and shame, and the hidden hurt I carried from childhood that showed up as a cry for help nobody fully saw.

I was blessed with success and opportunities most only dream of, survived amounts of drugs and partying that should have taken me out many times over, and I’m approaching a year of sobriety that is still brutally hard every single day, yet God’s favor kept me here when I didn’t deserve it.

I’m grateful, I’m humbled, I’m staying 100% real with Him and myself, and I’m finally ready to go deep into my full authentic story from the beginning the truth, the fear, the resilience, the grit, the new look at life, and the chances I still have ,so I can grow every day and share the no-sugarcoating wisdom that might help somebody else understand their own pain and find strength to keep going.

I had CHANCES. I’m scared but there is never a right time. The time is now.”

A heartfelt congratulations goes out to Everson Griffen on his fantastic personal life milestone. We wish him all of the best in the future.

TE T.J. Hockenson Predicted to ‘Bounce Back’

Matthew Coller of Purple Insider recently shared a list of 20 predictions for the 2026 Vikings. One of his very first cracks at reading the crystal ball was regarding T.J. Hockenson.

His prediction was for Hockenson to have a “bounce back” year, catching 80 passes for 795 yards and 6 TDs.

Coller provided some justification for the take.

“Last year, Vikings quarterbacks struggled to find Hockenson as he only caught 51 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns but during the five-game stretch where Carson Wentz was playing, Hock played at a 78-reception pace over 17 games.

Tight ends’ production is often a product of their offense and quarterback’s tendency to look underneath and we have seen that play out with Hockenson over the years. During his 18 games with Kirk Cousins at QB, the Pro Bowl tight end caught 113 passes for 997 yards and six touchdowns.”

Coller isn’t wrong, as QB play was downright terrible for the Vikings in 2025. With Kyler Murray likely starting in 2026, it could mean great things for Hockenson, as Murray was a frequent thrower to TE Trey McBride in Arizona.