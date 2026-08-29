Vikings Drop Potential QB Change With Telling Kevin O’Connell Statement

Arguably the biggest question the Minnesota Vikings face this weekend is what to do with former first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The team’s 2025 Week 1 starter could be the team’s backup, QB3 or a trade candidate.

But after the team’s preseason finale, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell floated another possibility — McCarthy on the Vikings roster with three other signal callers.

“I don’t think it is out of the question that we try to keep all of those guys,” O’Connell said to reporters on the team’s four-person quarterback room. “But at the same time, we got to do what’s best for our team. So we’ll work through that and that will definitely be part of the conversation because there was a reason why we wanted to have a deep quarterback room.

“All four of those guys had their moments throughout the last month, six weeks or so, and that’ll definitely be a part of the evaluation as we go throughout each position — making sure that our [53-man roster] and the practice squad are exactly what we want them to look like.”

O’Connell named free agent signee Kyler Murray the team’s starter behind center on August 11. Since then, McCarthy has competed with Carson Wentz for the backup job.

The Vikings, though, also have former undrafted free agent Max Brosmer, who started two games as a rookie last season.

Could Vikings Retain Four Quarterbacks?

Getty Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell suggested after the preseason finale the team hasn’t ruled out keeping four quarterbacks, including Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy.

It’s possible O’Connell’s remark about keeping four quarterbacks was simply a message to other teams. If the Vikings make clear that they could retain McCarthy with Wentz and Brosmer, then they might potentially raise the trade value for one of the quarterbacks.

More than anything, though, it could just be a signal the Vikings are considering all avenues with their quarterback room behind Murray. That includes McCarthy on the roster as a direct backup or in a crowded room full of depth.

During the preseason finale Friday night, Wentz played the first quarter while Brosmer received the rest of the snaps. McCarthy didn’t play because of an ankle injury.

Brosmer completed 20 of 35 passes for 165 yards. He averaged 4.7 yards per attempt. Wentz went 3-for-4 with 15 passing yards.

Will Vikings Release J.J. McCarthy?

Getty Quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t play in Week 3 of the preseason because of an ankle injury.

Before his four-quarterback remark, O’Connell answered a question about where McCarthy sits with the team ahead of roster cuts. The head coach didn’t exactly give the quarterback a ringing endorsement.

“We’re going to obviously evaluate our entire depth chart now,” O’Connell said to a specific question on McCarthy. “First and foremost, we got to cut down our football team. It’s just going to be a tough couple of days and figure out our practice squad and potential additions to the roster at different positions.

“But we’re going to work through that as a staff and see where he’s at from a health standpoint, first and foremost. We don’t have any long term concerns, still consider him day-to-day and see what that looks like.”

Was O’Connell’s response a redirect or a hint that McCarthy could be part of the team’s tough roster cuts?

If the team is considering keeping four quarterbacks, then one could conclude the Vikings really liked how Brosmer looked during training camp. It’s not inconceivable, then, to argue the team should just keep Brosmer instead of McCarthy.

If the Vikings have Wentz in front of McCarthy on the depth chart, then it could be time for the team to make a clean break from the former first-round quarterback.

Vikings fans will find out the answer by Sunday evening. Minnesota has until 6 pm ET on Sunday to make roster cuts.