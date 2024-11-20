Vikings Named ‘Ideal’ Destination for $8 Million Former 2nd-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings have gotten strong production from 2024 free agency pickup Sam Darnold and their passing game, ranking 25th in attempts but 13th in yards through 11 weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

However, their ground attack has not quite followed suit.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggests Denver Broncos tailback Javonte Williams as a potential upgrade.

“The 2021 second-round pick looked like a future perennial all-star as a rookie, finishing with 1,219 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns despite making just a single start,” Knox wrote on November 16. “Unfortunately, Williams suffered tears to his ACL, LCL and PCL during his second season and hasn’t returned to the spotlight since.

“The Minnesota Vikings would be an ideal landing spot for Williams. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has regularly used his running backs as threats in the running and passing games—a role for which Williams is well-equipped.”

Williams rushed for 774 yards on a career-high 217 carries in 2023, giving him a career-worst 3.6 yards per carry.

He has rushed for 447 yards on 112 totes (4.0 YPC) in his nine starts in 2024.

“Williams was still returning to form in 2023, but he’s also entered an odd backfield rotation under head coach Sean Payton over the past two years. While the 24-year-old still leads Denver in rushing attempts and rushing yards, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé and quarterback Bo Nix have significantly cut into his rushing workload,” Knox wrote.

“Putting another year between himself and the knee injury should help Williams recapture the juice he showcased as a rookie. To truly shine again, though, he’ll need to find the high-volume workload he simply isn’t going to get in Denver.”

Javonte Williams Could Fit Seamlessly Into Vikings’ Offense

Williams posted a season-high 88 rushing yards on 14 carries (6.3 YPC) in Week 7. But after back-to-back low 40-yard efforts, Williams was supplanted in touches by Estime in Week 10.

He bounced back in Week 11, tallying 59 yards on nine tries (6.5 YPC).

Williams is in the final year of a four-year, $8 million contract. Williams’ injury history and the running position being widely viewed as replaceable could be roadblocks to a lucrative second contract.

However, Knox believes the success of Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) and Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) could help buck the trends.

The Vikings have already taken on an older back with an injury history in Jones.

Williams is younger and bigger than Jones, which could help him endure more between-the-tackles work than the Vikings RB. Williams’ pass-catching prowess would also integrate seamlessly into the Vikings’ offense.

Over The Cap projects the Vikings will have $74 million in cap space in 2025. Earmarking some of that for Williams could be a worthwhile investment.

Ty Chandler is the only Vikings runner under contract for 2025.

Cam Akers has already supplanted him as Jones’ primary backup. The Vikings re-acquired Akers from the Houston Texans before the trade deadline and he has seen an increase in his snap share from Weeks 9 through 11.

Vikings Could Need New RB1 in 2025

The Vikings rank eighth in rushing attempts. But even with the addition of Jones in free agency, the Vikings rank 19th in rushing yards.

Jones also turns 30 years old in December and is on a one-year, $7 million contract.

“In nine games this season, Aaron Jones has tallied 142 carries, 28 receptions, 911 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. He’s well on his way to Pro Bowl-worthy numbers, though the soon-to-be 30-year-old is only under contract for this season,” Knox wrote.

“Replacing Jones with Williams in the offseason would give Minnesota a young dual-threat back to pair with young signal-caller J.J. McCarthy and an impressive collection of pass-catchers. Joining the Vikings would allow Williams to be the every-down back he seemed destined to be at the start of his career.”