Vikings Get Encouraging Kyler Murray Update Ahead of Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation has been a hot topic of discussion as they get ready to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Now, NFL Network’s Rapoport has another update for Vikings fans, as Kyler Murray’s health is a topic of discussion.

The quarterback has made encouraging progress throughout the week. He returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday as he continues to navigate the NFL’s concussion protocol. As it stands right now, backup quarterback Carson Wentz is thought to be best positioned to start on Sunday.

With that being said, there is some encouraging news on the very front. He appears to be making progress, as noted by Rapoport.

“As far as Kyler Murray goes, the Minnesota Vikings, we will see if they end up having their starting quarterback, but the fact that Murray was a limited participant in practice yesterday means based on the NFL’s concussion protocol, which will be the determining factor here, he has a chance to play on Sunday if he continues to progress as he has been.”

As established, the quarterback was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. He has progressed throughout the week, as he watched film before joining practice. It sounds like the veteran is taking all the steps to be ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Bears. Murray has a strong history with the team.

Vikings QB Has Familiarity With Bears

The quarterback has a 2-1 record against the Bears. Efficiency has been the name of the game for him, as he has four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 104.1 passer rating. His best game against Chicago came as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. He played them on December 5, 2021, and put on a show. He went 11-of-15 for the game, going for 123 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, according to statistics from Stat Muse.

For his career, Murray has a 2-1 record, throwing for 507 yards and four touchdowns against his now-division rivals. The quarterback has had a fair amount of success with the Bears will certainly be something to monitor if he is able to go on Sunday.

This is certainly a positive piece of news for Vikings fans. The quarterback has been able to progress throughout the week which is encouraging. This is also encouraging, given the fact that he took a pretty hard hit. Kevin O’Connell talked about the hit earlier in the week, and chalked it up as a football-type play. Nevertheless, it still was not a hit that you would like to see the quarterback take.

Having Murray back for Sunday’s game would be a boost for the team. The Vikings are still riding high after the season-opening win against the Green Bay Packers. Now, they would have a chance to make a statement against not only one of the top teams in the NFC North, but one of the top teams in the NFL. A 2-0 start would be quite the start to the Murray era, and give Vikings fans confidence in the quarterback moving forward.