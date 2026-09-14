Vikings Coach Has Surprising Take on Kyler Murray’s Brutal Hit

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell took an interesting stance regarding the hit that knocked quarterback Kyler Murray out of the game. He spoke to the media on Monday afternoon, and gave his opinion on the play

Murray was knocked out of the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers. He suffered a head injury in the first quarter on the Vikings’ 11th offensive snap. The injury itself came on a slide at the end of the scramble on third down. Packers defenders Lukas Van Ness and Javon Bullard both came down and tried to make a play.

The play resulted in Van Ness making contact with Murray’s helmet. Bullard followed up and delivered a hit. Murray remained down on the field for a few seconds, and Bullard was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Murray was able to walk off the field on his own power. That being said, he went straight to the locker room and did not return for the remainder of the game. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz stepped in and was able to take over. The Vikings ended up winning the game by a 39-22 margin.

Vikings Head Coach Speaks Out

O’Connell took an interesting route when asked about the hit by the media on Monday afternoon, per Will Ragatz.

“It was a violent, physical play. I know the league took a look at it. As fast as those things happen out there — it would be one thing if there was a headfirst slide and a clear declaration. I don’t put any fault on anybody there.”

The good news for the Vikings is that Murray was able to take part in team meetings on Monday. The quarterback is in concussion protocol. ESPN’s Adam Schefter delivered an update on his status early Monday morning, as the Vikings get ready to take on the Chicago Bears and what should be a tight NFC North matchup.

Wentz Ready To Take Center Stage For Vikings

The Vikings could be in good shape at the backup quarterback position, all things considered. Wentz played at a high level against the Packers and was able to provide that veteran leadership at the position. He went 12-of-19, throwing for 133 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The quarterback was able to find his rhythm in the second quarter, as he was able to connect with Justin Jefferson on a 39-yard touchdown. This was part of a strong day for Jefferson, which saw him tally eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Wentz became more comfortable in the fourth quarter, as he was able to help lead the Vikings to 22 total points in the final frame. He was able to get some help from a bit of officiating as well, as he threw an interception that was picked off by the Packers. An unfortunate defensive holding penalty took away the interception.

Vikings fans probably want to see O’Connell defend Murray a little bit more. Perhaps this is why his response is a bit controversial. Nevertheless, it’s clear that the coach does not want to air out his frustrations to the media. The Vikings are riding high off the win, and their focus has now turned to the Bears.

O’Connell probably should have said more in terms of defending his quarterback, but he clearly does not want to make any waves, at least in the media.