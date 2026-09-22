Vikings Get Intriguing New Outlook From NFL Insider

The Minnesota Vikings have had a tremendous start to the season, as they have gone 2-0 with wins over division rivals. Now, a writer from The Athletic is putting the team in an exclusive category to start the year. The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen believes the Vikings could be potential Super Bowl contenders. He expanded his case in a column earlier this week.

When you look at what the Vikings have been able to accomplish over the first two games, there is undoubtedly some reason for optimism. They have scored a total of 48 points, averaging out to 24 points per game.

Defensively, they have given up 25 total points, which averages out to 12.5 points per game. This puts them fourth in the league for scoring defense. This is due to the impactful performances of some key players. Dallas Turner has sacked the quarterback three times. Jalen Redmond and Caleb Banks have also been able to provide some help on the interior. This is a team that has made defense their calling card under Brian Flores.

At the very least, the team has been able to play complementary football. On top of this, getting divisional wins over rivals certainly injects confidence.

Vikings Are Turning Heads In Major Way

The Vikings have played well enough to warrant national media attention. Nguyen certainly gave them some of the bold statement in his column.

“It may take some time for Murray to get acclimated, but if he can provide average QB play, the Vikings look like contenders with two wins in the NFC North out of the gate.”

Kyler Murray went three-of-five for 18 yards in his first game against the Green Bay Packers. He suffered a concussion, which limited his availability in the opener. In the meantime, Carson Wentz has been able to take over for the team and has played well. He has thrown for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears was a bit of a struggle. He went 11-of-20, throwing for 143 yards on the afternoon. Nevertheless, it was just enough to get a win.

Running Game Has Been Bright Spot For Vikings

Beyond just the quarterback play, the running game could also be something that propels the Vikings. They have 226 yards on the season and 3.6 yards per carry. They are averaging 113 yards per game which is tied for 12th in the NFL. Aaron Jones leads the way with 37 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Jones’s most recent injury against the Bears on Sunday could open the door for others to step up in the running game. DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne could be two names that can play at a high level if Jones is hurt for an extended amount of time. Regardless of injuries or who could step up, the running game has been a focal point of the offense.

Although it’s certainly a fair statement to say that the play of the quarterback could lead a team on a Super Bowl run, there are other aspects of the Vikings that could make that dream a reality. They have been able to show solid complementary football. Perhaps more than complementary football, they have been able to have a multidimensional offense, which is something we did not see last year.

It will be interesting to see if the Vikings can maintain this level of play. Regardless, it’s been an entertaining first two weeks, and one that has Vikings fans excited. There is undoubtedly still more work to be done, and saying the Vikings could be a Super Bowl contender may be a bit premature. That being said, it’s hard not to get excited about this team.