Vikings Give Intriguing Harrison Smith Update as Decision Looms

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell indicated that he has had discussions with safety Harrison Smith over the course of the preseason. This was reported by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis on Wednesday afternoon.

Smith has not committed to coming back to the organization yet. There was talk that he was staying in shape for the 2026 season. This was good news to hear in its own right. The injury to safety Jamal Adams in the team’s first preseason game against the New York Giants raised the question once again.

O’Connell talked about the type of discussions he has had with Smith, when the coach met with the media on Wednesday afternoon, as transcribed by Lewis.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says he’s been in contact with S Harrison Smith. No update there. Still undecided. But given S depth, it’s relevant and important right now.

Vikings Do Have Safety Depth

Theo Jackson and Jacob Thomas have been the playmakers at the safety position for the Vikings.

Thomas in particular has been able to show what he can do. He intercepted a pass in the team’s first preseason game against the New York Giants. The undrafted James Madison product has reported for solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception. He was one of the highest-rated defensive rookies by Pro Football Focus. He had a 92.2 overall defensive grade over the first two games of the preseason. This included a 90.9 coverage grade.

In the meantime, Jackson has brought a bit of veteran leadership to the position. He had a Pro Football Focus grade of 68.4 overall through the first two games. Although not as strong as Thomas, Jackson was able to provide the Vikings with a stable presence at the safety position over the last two games.

The future is certainly bright for the Vikings at the safety position. Nevertheless, adding Smith back into the fold could be an asset. The problem with Thomas in particular is that he is young. In this case, it’s a good problem to have. Thrusting him into the safety role immediately could be less than ideal. Thomas is certainly explosive and has playmaking ability. However, he still has a lot to learn.

In the meantime, Smith is coming off a tremendous season at age 36. He had 54 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and two interceptions on the year.

Vikings Veteran Played Well Last Year

Metrically, he was able to perform at a high level as well. He had a 68.9 overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade in 2025, which put him 33rd out of 98 qualifying safeties. This included a 69 overall coverage grade, which ranked him 29th out of 98 safeties. The veteran was able to show that he still had something left in the tank.

There is no denying that he is 36 years old. He certainly played at a high level, but how much longer can he maintain it? Having Smith back for the next one or two seasons could be ideal for a Vikings team that is trying to help their younger players develop. In addition to just allowing them the luxury of taking their time with development, they could learn a lot from Smith. The latter would be the perfect addition to a Vikings safety room that is on the cusp of something special.

It will be interesting to see how much longer the Vikings will wait for Smith and how much longer Smith will take in making his decision. The Vikings certainly need him, and his defensive playmaking abilities would be an asset.