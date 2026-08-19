Vikings Add Second-Year Former Falcons Find, Cut Ex-Colts Draft Pick

The Minnesota Vikings shook up their roster, and specifically their trenches, swapping out Eric Johnson II for Joshua Gray.

Gray is an offensive lineman who has had a couple of stops. However, he has yet to make his mark in the league. He is replacing Johnson, a former fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts and defensive lineman.

For the Vikings, it is the latest roster shuffle in a highly polarized training camp.

Vikings Add Joshua Gray, Cut Ties With Eric Johnson II in Roster Shake-Up

“The Vikings added to their offensive line group Wednesday with the announced signing of guard Joshua Gray,” Vikings.com’s Lindsey Young wrote on August 19. “To create a spot on the roster, Minnesota terminated the contract of vested veteran defensive lineman Eric Johnson II, who is free to sign with another team.”

Gray, 26, is a second-year former undrafted free agent out of Oregon State.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Gray would be a fourth- or fifth-round pick, but he slid out of the cycle entirely, signing with the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie. Gray spent the 2025 season with the Carolina Panthers.

“Team captain and five-year starter who can best be described as tough, strong and reliable. A majority of Gray’s nearly 4,000 snaps came at left tackle, but he moved to guard in 2024 and proved he was more than capable. He has average size but good point-of-attack strength. He can generate movement during the sustain phase of the block and fits into all run-blocking schemes,” Zierlein wrote in 2025.

“Pass protection posture looks good and he’s generally accurate with his punch but displays surprisingly average reactive athleticism to mirror movement and recover when beaten. Gray has more work to do at guard, but his intelligence, strength and durability will make him a favorite of offensive line coaches.”

The Vikings list Gray as a guard. He will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster behind starters Donovan Jackson and Will Fries.

Ex-Colts DT Back on Market After Vikings Exit

Johnson, who turned 28 in July, signed with the Vikings in free agency this offseason, only for his stay to be short-lived and his roster spot given to Gray.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Johnson in the fifth round, with the 159th overall pick of the 2022 draft. He has played in 51 regular-season games so far, all as a reserve. Johnson has tallied 41 total tackles, 1.0 sack, and 1 fumble recovery in his career.

Johnson also contributes on special teams.

Time will tell if the Vikings made the right decision. That applies not only to bringing Gray in, but also letting Johnson go in a corresponding move.