Former Vikings Pro Bowler Announces Career News After Arrest

Former Minnesota Vikings star Everson Griffen is seeking a comeback.

That news comes after a five-year layoff from the NFL as well as a recent arrest that cast doubts about his assertions amid his announcement.

Griffen, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in 2010, earned four Pro Bowl trips with the Vikings and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. However, off-field and mental health issues disrupted his career, which he hopes to get back on track to achieve a milestone.

Ex-Vikings Star Everson Griffen Eyeing Comeback

Griffen spoke with NFL reporter Josina Anderson, and the Vikings star said in no uncertain terms that he wants to return to the NFL.

Griffen, who turns 39 in December, is stuck at 85.5 career sacks and is convinced he can contribute “9.5” sacks this season. He cited examples like Aaron Rodgers and fellow EDGE Cameron Jordan as players still being impactful into their 40s.

Griffen eschewed Anderson’s note that they have not had a similar hiatus.

“My desire is is to play again. Of course, that’s my desire,” Griffen said plainly after some prodding from Anderson. “I know the things that I’ve done; that I burnt bridges. But I feel like that’s reperable because, I’m willing to do anything to mend them. I’m saying clear this: you don’t have to worry about me going back to using again because this life is so much clearer,” Griffen said on “The Exhibit” episode published on July 26

“Give me two and a half months. Two and half months, I’ll be back in shape. Two and a half months, three months, I’ll be back in shape. I’ll be ready to go.”

The Vikings selected Griffen 100th overall in the 2010 draft. He recorded 79.5 of his sacks in purple and gold. However, his off-field troubles have compounded his battles with his mental health.

He was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of an ignition interlock violation.

Griffen was most recently with the Vikings in 2021. He earned over $63 million in NFL contracts during his career so far, per Spotrac.

Everson Griffen Owns Up to Drug Use

Griffen raved about the current state his life is in, including part-time custody of his kids, working out, and being “one-year sober.”

“I haven’t been one-year sober since, man, I don’t know. It’s been a while. It’s been a while. I can’t remember. But life is good. Life is good. Sobriety is the place to be, and I’m thankful, and this the clearest I ever been. This the clearest I ever been. So, I’m so thankful and I’m blessed to even be here talking to you right now. Because my life could look so much different than it is right now because of s*** I’ve been through, to be honest. I’ve been through a lot,” Griffen said.

“I’ve been through my mental health battles, I’ve been through my going to the hospital, psych wards–I’ve been through it all. Sober living. I’ve been through it all. So, right now, me standing a year solid–strong–that’s a really big accomplishment for me. That’s that’s bigger than being drafted. I’ve been fighting this battle my whole life. My mental health is good. I’m clear, I’m not feeling–I’m just feeling myself. I haven’t felt this way in a long time. I’m just feeling very ready; very ready for whatever is next.”

Griffen declined to go into detail about what substances he was using, but said they were “elicit drugs” while saying he was not on heroin or using needles. Asked if it was cocaine, Griffen responded “if you say so” twice.

Griffen has an extended history of substance abuse.

Meanwhile, the NFL has a strict policy about illegal substances, which further clouds the former Vikings pass rusher’s future.

Everson Griffen Opens Up About Depression

Griffen did not mince words about the mental hurdles he has had to clear, either, with the ex-Vikings star saying he was “going through a lot” while “dealing with some depression.

Despite that, he said, “I didn’t use.

“I felt every emotion. I battled every emotion, and I faced it, and it was challenging. It was hard. I’m not saying that it was easy, but it was difficult. It was difficult as s***. And I sat there, and it was lonely. It was hard. It was lonely. But at the same time, I found a way to dig myself out of it because I kep on doing the next right thing. I kept on doing the next right thing.

“I usually do the reverse: do the right thing and get a big head ahead of myself and think that, ‘Oh, I got it all figured out.’ But life, life will find ways to humble you real quick. So, yeah, I think I’m fully capable capable of playing again, yeah. I just got to lock back in.

Griffen asserted that he is and has always been healthy as a player, saying that he has never had any surgeries.

He also disputed the one documented concussion he has on record.

“I never retired because I couldn’t play football,” Griffen said. “I retired because I couldn’t handle my s*** outside of football. That’s why it never was because Everson couldn’t play. It’s never that. It’s never that.”

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

1-800-662-HELP (4357)