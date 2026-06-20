Vikings Implored to Avoid Signing Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Pundits appear to agree the Minnesota Vikings could still add another edge rusher to their roster this summer. But there’s a disagreement about which edge rusher will be the best fit. Fansided’s The Viking Age’s Michael Haney left no doubt the team should not target 31-year-old Haason Reddick.

Haney argued the Vikings shouldn’t touch Reddick “with a 10-foot pole.”

“But the 31-year-old defender hasn’t been productive as a pass rusher since 2023. He finished his lone season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025 with just 2.5 sacks,” wrote Haney. “Rushing the passer has always been Reddick’s calling card. He’s a below-average run defender who should ideally only play on obvious passing downs at this point in his career.

“If he’s not productive as a pass rusher, what value is he bringing to the defense?”

Reddick posted six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in 13 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. As Haney explained, his last elite season was 2023.

During that campaign, Reddick had 11 sacks with 13 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits for the Philadelphia Eagles.