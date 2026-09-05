Vikings Get Big Harrison Smith News Before Week 1 Packers Game

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly have Harrison Smith back in their secondary this season. On Sept. 5, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Smith is returning to Minnesota for a 15th season and is getting a 1-year deal worth $12.25M.

Moreover, the six-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro has a max value of $16.25M with playoff incentives.

Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

With the Vikings looking to push for a playoff spot this season and a new QB in Kyler Murray who could get them back to the postseason, it made sense that Minnesota wanted Smith back.

Last season, the Vikings’ defense ended on a positive run as it was a key part of the team’s five-game win streak to end the campaign. As a result, Minnesota wants to carry that momentum into the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13.

With no training camp or preseason, it will be interesting to see whether Smith hits the ground running or the team decides to ease him in to prevent injury.

Ben Leber Was Certain Harrison Smith Would Return

While it was uncertain whether Smith would return for the early part of the season or jump midway through, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber never doubted that the veteran safety would be playing this season.

“At this point, we never really know,” Leber said on the Sept. 1 edition of “Sound the Horn.” “I’m 100 percent certain he’s going to come back. I just am. There’s too much dialogue. There’s not enough people saying that he’s not going to do it.

“I feel like with a rumor as strong as this, with all of the connections that he has, with all the conversations people are supposedly having with this guy, the number of times that he’s been in town throughout the summer having conversations, getting together with people, it just seems like it’s a foregone conclusion that he’s going to come back.

“So, I’m 100 percent certain he’s going to come back. I’d be shocked if he didn’t. Now, the timing of it obviously is debatable.”

The Longer Harrison Smith Took, Better It Was for Vikings

Much like Leber, who had a good belief that Smith would be back, so did the Star Tribune’s Chip Scoggins. He stated that the longer this went without any decision from the safety, the higher the chances of playing this season were, and Scoggins proved right.

“The longer this goes, the more my confidence meter rises that he will return at some point,“ Scoggins said on the Aug. 27 edition of “Purple Daily.” “He would have said no by now. If he was done with football, he would tell you he’s done playing football. It’s not like he’s just never going to say no.

“Harrison has so much respect for this organization and everybody with it. When he’s done playing football, he’s going to tell you he’s done playing football. It’s not like he’s just going to, ‘Hey, whatever happened to Harrison Smith?‘ It’s not going to be that. I mean, he’s too big of a player.”