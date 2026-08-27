Vikings Get Intriguing Harrison Smith Message as Week 1 Nears

The Minnesota Vikings have one more preseason game before they can shift to their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nonetheless, one of the major questions will be whether Harrison Smith has decided on his future before that game.

Minnesota has let Smith take as much time as he needs to decide whether he wants to play in the 2026 NFL season. However, with the season just about here and the season-ending injury to Jamal Adams in the preseason opener against the New York Giants, the Vikings might want to know which way Smith is leaning.

Despite the veteran safety taking his time to make a decision, the Star Tribune’s Chip Scoggins believes the longer it takes, the better it will bode for the Vikings.

“The longer this goes, the more my confidence meter rises that he will return at some point,” Scoggins said on the Aug. 27 edition of “Purple Daily.” “He would have said no by now. If he was done with football, he would tell you he’s done playing football. It’s not like he’s just never going to say no.

“Harrison has so much respect for this organization and everybody with it. When he’s done playing football, he’s going to tell you he’s done playing football. It’s not like he’s just going to, ‘Hey, whatever happened to Harrison Smith?‘ It’s not going to be that. I mean, he’s too big of a player.”

Harrison Smith Returning Seems Likely for Vikings

Moreover, Scoggins notes that there has been no major announcement signaling the end of Smith’s playing career. It might be hard to believe the veteran plans to walk away from football with Week 1 just over a week away and time running out to plan a big celebration during the season to honor the player.

“I think he’s a Hall of Famer [and] there’s going to be an announcement, a press conference, all those things, right?“ Scoggins added. “They’re going to do that. And we haven’t had that yet. He hasn’t come out and said, “I’m done playing.“ They haven’t closed the door. If it hasn’t happened by now, my confidence meter goes up the longer this goes without a definitive no. So I can’t tell you if that will be at the end of training camp, two games in, wait and see if they get an injury, all those things.

“I’ll leave the wiggle room that he may get to a point when games start and say, ‘I’ve taken all this time. I just don’t want to do it.‘ That’s still a possibility, but it also might be, ‘Hey, training camp’s over. I’m feeling good. I’m in shape. I think I can still play. They need me.‘ Obviously, with the Adams injury, he knows this defense, so he would need an acclimation period in terms of getting into football shape. But, yeah, until they close the door, I don’t think anybody should close the door.”

Blake Cashman on Harrison Smith Situation

Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was out on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

With the 2026 season nearing, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman was recently asked about Smith and whether he believes that the veteran will be back.

“I will say Harry’s earned the right to take as much time as he needs and wants,“ Cashman told KFAN’s Dan Cole and Brandon Mileski on Aug. 5. “I’m sure there’s different dialogue between him, his agent, and the coaching staff, but the guy’s earned the right, I think, not to be here for the meantime if that’s what he chooses.

“If he does choose to come back, or not, that’s his decision. We do miss him, and we’ve got to fill that void, but that’s what training camp is for, to get those reps in and practice that.”